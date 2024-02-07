Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates National Potato Lovers Month

Dallas, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating National Potato Lovers Month by buttering up their guests with great deals on their famous giant smoked bakers.

February is National Potato Lovers Month, and Dickeys is excited to celebrate with one of the world’s most beloved and versatile vegetables – the potato! Whether you want a classic smoked baked potato, hand cut French fries fries to order, a giant loaded baked potato with barbecue brisket, or a Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato, the Texas-style barbecue restaurant is your go to spot.

From February 12th – 28th, potato lovers will receive Big Yellow Cup and a giant smoked baker for only $9.99. This offer is available at your local Dickey’s store, on the Dickey’s App, or online at dickeys.com using code: S7UBJ4.

Additionally, Thursday, February 8th is National Potato Lovers Day, and the barbecue brand is celebrating with a special one-day BOGO offer of Buy One Baker, Get One Free on the Dickeys App or online using code: BOGOBAKER.

“At Dickey’s, we take a lot of pride in our giant barbecue bakers and our hand cut made to order fries,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to treat our guests with a great deal on this classic comfort food to satisfy their potato cravings.”

Additional potato offerings at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit includes their original hand-cut fries, cut fresh in-store each day, as well as the fan favorite side, the baked potato casserole.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 83 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

