Retrieve Medical, Inc. Announces Groundbreaking Patent for Enhancing Electronic Health Records

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (Retrieve) (OTC Pink: RMHI), a leader in healthcare technology solutions, today announced the issuance of a new patent that promises to revolutionize the management of Electronic Health Records (EHRs). This innovative patent underscores Retrieve’s commitment to improving patient care and healthcare efficiency through advanced technology.

Retrieve’s latest patent introduces a novel approach to creating and updating problem lists within EHRs, a crucial component in patient care and health management. By automating and optimizing this process, Retrieve aims to streamline healthcare professionals' workflow, enhance the accuracy of patient records, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

“This advancement comes at a critical time when the healthcare industry is increasingly leaning towards digital solutions to enhance care delivery”, said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “Retrieve Medical's patent represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower healthcare providers with cutting-edge tools that make a real difference in patient care."

While specifics of the patent are proprietary, the technology focuses on facilitating real-time access and updates to problem lists by healthcare professionals, thereby enhancing the quality and efficiency of patient care across various medical settings.

Retrieve Medical is excited to further develop this technology and explore its full potential in transforming EHR management. We are committed to leading the way in healthcare innovation, with a focus on solutions that not only advance medical care but also respect and protect patient privacy.

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, dedicated to improving the delivery of patient care through advanced software solutions. With a focus on empowering physicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, Retrieve's proprietary platform is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Retrieve's software seamlessly integrates with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the world's leading electronic medical record providers.

