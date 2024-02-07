Cut Flower Packaging Market Size Worth $ 6.6 Billion by 2032 - Rising Demand for Luxurious Packaging to Propel Growth

Newark, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.1 billion cut flower packaging market will reach USD 6.6 billion by 2032. On several occasions, growing demand for cut flowers is one of the key elements anticipated to propel market expansion. Furthermore, due to their fragile nature and susceptibility to external weather, the cut flower packaging market is anticipated to increase significantly. The growing use of cut flowers for celebrations and weddings is another aspect anticipated to fuel market expansion. Enhancements in packaging technologies to optimise shelf life are another element that is expected to drive market expansion. The growing trend of flower vendors providing a wide range of flowers at cheap prices adds impetus to the market's growth. Growing demand for cut flowers for festivals and weddings is expected to fuel growth in the packaging sector. It is anticipated that in the future, the rapid progress of packaging technologies to maximise shelf life will also contribute to the flourishing expansion of cut flower packaging. The millennial generation is predicted to make more purchases globally, increasing the number of flower shops globally.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13987



Europe to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The European cut flower packaging market is driven by the increasing significance of flowers as gifts, decorations, and celebratory items. The Netherlands is becoming a key commercial hub, and the share of developing-nation flowers in the European market is anticipated to continue to rise. Opportunities exist for exporters from emerging countries due to the growing European demand. Furthermore, Europe's cut flower packaging market is projected to expand during the research period due to the growing emphasis on sustainability. The main focus of several significant competitors is providing biodegradable packaging materials for cut flowers, suggesting a significant development driver for the market's evolution.



The sleeves segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.02 billion.



The sleeves segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.02 billion. Sleeves take up less room and are easy to transport, which adds impetus to the segment's growth.



The plastic segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.18 billion.



The plastic segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.18 billion. Because of its durability and affordability, plastic is still widely utilised even though its adverse effects on the environment are becoming more well-known. Recycling plastic rather than using it for one-time use can help address some environmental issues that plastic causes.



The florists segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.76 billion.



The florists segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.76 billion. Florists offer fresh flowers, and most people prefer choosing fresh-cut flowers. This is expected to drive the segment's growth.



The bunch/ bouquet segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.37 billion.



The bunch/ bouquet segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.37 billion. The variety of flowers available at bouquets indicates how significant the bouquet category is to the market. Flowers are usually paired with bows, tissue paper, and other gift-giving accessories; this enhances the arrangement and grabs the recipient's attention.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13987



Market Dynamics:



Driver: Increasing trend of gifting flowers



Presenting and delivering floral arrangements in luxurious flower boxes is a creative approach becoming increasingly popular. Traditionally made of premium materials like velvet or leather, these beautiful boxes are becoming more and more common when made of cardboard or paper, which is less harmful to the environment. They are skillfully made to display and preserve flowers for an extended period tastefully. Luxurious flower containers have offered us new perspectives on ways to enjoy floral arrangements, changing how individuals perceive their clients' arrangements.



Restraint: Difficulty in exporting



There are several challenges when transporting cut flowers. When the weather changes, flowers in cardboard containers experience severe temperature swings. Flowers lose more water in high temperatures; therefore, their vase life is shortened. The blooms' diminished ability to retain moisture after delivery prevents the flowers from opening and petaling normally. These detrimental effects can be minimised by providing the flowers with the proper pre-conditioning and packing the shipping crates with ice. Each bloom requires its conditioning solution, which is composed of unique ingredients. Water quality is also essential to enhance the conditioning treatment's efficiency. Using a silver salt solution to saturate the bases of the flower stalks is another effective method for carnations.



Opportunity: Advancement in packaging methods



An evolved packaging strategy for the environment is believed to offer growth prospects for market players, considering advancements in the packaging sector. Employing state-of-the-art packaging techniques to reduce the frequency of respiration and offering fresh-cut flowers in an air environment that is high in CO2 and low in O2. One technique being recognised as a breakthrough in the business is chemical preservation, which uses chemical techniques in packaging technology to regulate the plant's developmental stage and limit the rate at which senescence-regulating hormones like ethylene are produced. This is expected to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/cut-flower-packaging-market-13987



Some of the major players operating in the cut flower packaging market are:



● Smurfit Kappa Group

● Clondalkin Group

● Sirane Limited

● A-ROO Company

● Robert Mann Packaging

● Hawaii Box & Packaging

● Dilpack Kenya

● DS Smith

● Uflex

● Atlas Packaging

● Mos Packaging Printing Factory

● Koenpack

● FloPak

● Pacombi Group

● Packaging Industries Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Wrapping Sheets

● Poles

● Metal Stands

● Sleeves

● Boxes & Carton

● Bags



By Material Type:



● Plastic

● Jute

● Paper & Paperboard

● Metal

● Others



By Sales Channel:



● Online Sales

● Supermarkets & Retail Stores

● Florists



By Flower Type:



● Bunch/ Bouquet

● Single Cut



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13987



About the report:



The global cut flower packaging market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com