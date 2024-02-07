

















Damien Rebourg appointed Communication and Public Affairs Senior Vice President

Meudon (France), February 7, 2024 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium steel tubular solutions, announces today the appointment of Damien Rebourg as Communication and Public Affairs Senior Vice President. He joins as such the Executive Committee. Damien Rebourg succeeds Valérie La Gamba on the communication scope of the function.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer said: “I am delighted to welcome Damien to the Group and to the Executive Committee. Damien brings a wide and extensive experience of Communication and Public Affairs in complex international environments where the excellence of the function strongly contributes to value creation. His extensive knowledge of our ecosystem will be key to reinforcing our communication and supporting our strategy”.

