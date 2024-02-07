Husson’s new advanced AI manikin will better prepare students for health careers

BANGOR, MAINE, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students who use Husson University’s Simulation Education Center as part of their learning will soon have a new patient to practice their skills on in a medical setting: an artificial intelligence manikin.

HAL S5301 interdisciplinary patient simulator — or HAL, for short — is an artificial intelligence manikin that can mimic human movement and verbal responses as well as adapt to simulate the unpredictable communication of real-life patient-medical caregiver experiences.

“With the help of artificial intelligence, HAL can answer medical history and initial assessment-related questions, follow voice commands, and learn over time,” said SIM Center director Ghada Konsowa, MBBCH, MBA, CHSOS. “HAL's capabilities make it an excellent tool to fulfill educational objectives across clinical disciplines and blur the lines between simulation and real-life.”

The advanced technology joins the SIM lab’s existing collection of low- and high-fidelity manikins that simulates the real patient experience. As early adopters, Husson’s SIM Center strives to provide students with the best tools to enhance their learning and skills, enabling them to succeed in their respective fields.

“We are thrilled to include this state-of-the-art technology in our healthcare-related programs to create a superior educational experience for students that will prepare them for the challenges and rigors of real patient care,” said James D. Nash, PhD, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy.

HAL will allow students in Husson’s nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and pharmacy programs to practice their skills in a safe educational setting before stepping into real-world settings.

“Husson is known for its immersive, hands-on educational experience. The addition of the HAL S5301 interdisciplinary patient simulator to our Simulation Education Center is the next step in providing a transformative experience for current and future Husson students,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, president-elect and senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Husson.

The College of Health and Pharmacy will unveil HAL to the university and local community on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

