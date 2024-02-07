[Latest] Global Protective Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 53.4 Billion by 2032 at a 4.80% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Protective Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Paper, Plastic, Others), By Packaging Type (Foam Protective Packaging, Flexible Protective Packaging, Rigid Protective Packaging), By Function Type (Wrapping, Void Fill, Insulation, Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing), By End Use Industry (Food and Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Beauty and Home Care, Other End-user Verticals), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Protective Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 33.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 35.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 53.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.80% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Protective Packaging Market: Overview

Protective Packaging products are manufactured and designed to protect the goods from atmospheric, magnetic, electrostatic, vibration or shock damage. Products include types of boxes or storage containers, packing materials, liners, and spacers. Protective packaging products are used to protect packaging from one or more types of damage.

Growing demand for Protective Packaging in various end use industries is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The rapidly expanding food & beverage industry across the globe is a major driver for the market.

For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India F&B generates 3% of the GDP, it accounts for around two-thirds of India’s overall retail market. By 2027, the F&B market size is anticipated to reach almost USD 504.92 billion, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for protective packaging during the forecast period.

However, fluctuating raw material prices, less adaptation of Protective Packaging in underdeveloped countries, and lack of universal directives about the usage of Protective Packaging are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing production and utilization of consumer electronic products in many emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, South Africa, GCC, and Brazil among others is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Global Protective packaging market is segmented by material type, packaging type, end use industry and region. By material type, plastic material held the highest market share in 2022 owing to easy availability and low cost of plastic based materials. The paper material segment second largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

By end use industry, the food and beverage end use industry dominated the market owing to increasing demand for hygienic and clean food & beverages across the globe. Rising penetration of the E-commerce industry across the globe creates demand for protective packaging solutions for the safety and protection of products, which in turn boosts the demand for protective packaging.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global protective plastics market due to thriving economies, growing industrial base, population growth, and increasing disposable income propelling the growth of many end use industries, thereby market growth. The major countries and sub regions such as India, Japan, China, ASEAN and South Korea are boosting the consumption of protective packaging in this region, thereby market growth.

North America held the second largest market share in the global protective packaging market followed by Europe. Stringent regulations about packaging in the U.S. and Canada are driving the market growth of the North America protective packaging market.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed Protective Packaging market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Protective Packaging industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well and niche players which were studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 35.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 53.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 33.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.80% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Material Type, Packaging Type, Function Type, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Protective Packaging market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Protective Packaging market forward?

What are the Protective Packaging Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Protective Packaging Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Protective Packaging market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Protective Packaging Market:

ACH Foam Technologies Inc

Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd.

BASF SE

Cascades Inc.

DS Smith Plc

EcoEnclose

Huhtamaki OYJ

International Paper Company

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Packaging Corporation of America

Point Five Packaging

Pregis Corporation

Pregis LLC

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Ranpak Corp

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

Sonoco Products Company

Storopack Hans Reichenecker Gmbh

Universal Protective Packaging Inc.

WestRock Company

Others

Protective Packaging Market Regional Insight

By Region Asia Pacific, held dominated the market with a market share of 43.00% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific protective packaging market is driven by due to various factors such as robust industrialization and economic growth in countries and sub regions such as China, India, South Korea, and ASEAN are increasing the demand for protective plastic materials in various sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and packaging.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region benefits from a large consumer base, which has led to the increased use of protective packaging in various goods.

An increasing awareness of environmental concerns has increased the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, which in turn drives the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable protective packaging properties in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America held the second largest market share in the global protective packaging market due to stringent regulations and government initiatives to promote the use of protective packaging for the safety and hygiene of food & beverages, pharmaceutical products and others.

Global Protective Packaging Market Segmentation–

By Material Type

Paper

Plastic

Others

By Packaging Type

Foam Protective Packaging

Flexible Protective Packaging

Rigid Protective Packaging

By Function Type

Wrapping

Void Fill

Insulation

Cushioning

Blocking & Bracing

By End Use Industry

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Beauty and Home Care

Other End-user Verticals

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

