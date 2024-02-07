IBN Chosen Media Sponsor for Sustain SoCal’s 2024 events

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) as the media sponsor for its lineup of events in 2024. These events are slated to take place at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA, United States.



Sustain SoCal has established itself as the premier information hub, advocacy platform, and educational forum dedicated to enhancing the dialogue on economic advancement and sustainable environmental stewardship in Southern California and neighbouring regions.

Proactively, Sustain SoCal spearheads cleantech-driven economic development, fosters exploration of innovative business synergies, and facilitates a range of sustainability initiatives through enhanced innovation, collaboration, and targeted education.

With a roster of flagship events covering sustainable agriculture, waste management, mobility, water solutions, and energy sustainability, Sustain SoCal is well-poised to remain an important cornerstone of economic and sustainability initiatives in Southern California and beyond.

IBN will collaborate with Sustain SoCal on the following events in 2024:

Innovating towards Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems (February 20, 2024)

Sustainable Communities and the Role of AI (March 7, 2024)

Earth Month Networking Social (April 4, 2024)

Waste Stream Management and Circularity (May 21, 2024)

Driving Mobility 11 (June 27, 2024)

Water Solutions 9 (August 22, 2024)

15th Annual Energy Event (October 17, 2024)

7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event (December 4-5, 2024)

Comprehensive event details and additional conference information will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks and months.

For each of these events, IBN will deploy sophisticated communication tools to enhance dedicated virtual coverage, including syndicated articles distributed throughout IBN’s network of 5,000+ strategic partners. Additionally, IBN’s social media platforms will provide live updates to over 2 million followers across various channels.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our collaboration with IBN for our portfolio of events in 2024. IBN has played a pivotal role in streamlining our communication strategy, increasing public awareness, and conducting targeted outreach,” stated C. Scott Kitchner, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal. “As our Media Sponsor, IBN will provide heightened visibility to our sponsors, partners, and speakers, while expanding our reach to a broader audience through trusted brands.”

“Sustain SoCal has been at the forefront of fostering sustainable economic dialogues in Southern California and neighbouring regions for over a decade. We are delighted to collaborate with them once again to support their roster of marquee events throughout 2024,” remarked Randy Clark, IBN’s Director of Global Operations. “It has been a pleasure working with their exceptional team throughout our longstanding collaboration.”

For details on Sustain SoCal’s 2024 events, visit: https://sustainsocal.org/calendar-of-events/

