Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) securities between January 11, 2022 and May 30, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants falsely represented to investors that the Zio AT monitor, one of iRhythm’s main products, was a real-time heart monitor intended for high-risk patients. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly touted the potential growth for the Zio AT as an innovative product that had only just begun to penetrate the market for real-time monitoring, which investors looked upon favorably given the premium selling price associated with devices approved for high-risk patients. As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of iRhythm common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of iRhythm should contact the Firm prior to the April 8, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .