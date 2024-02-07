Award-Winning Virtual School Invites Wisconsin Families to Experience Personalized, Flexible Learning

MENASHA, Wis., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Valley Virtual School (FVVS), a Wisconsin Recognized School in online elementary and middle school education, is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. Families across Wisconsin are invited to join the FVVS community and take advantage of the personalized, flexible, and nature-focused education.



"At FVVS, we prioritize creating a learning environment that fits in your home. Our commitment to personalized learning means empowering students to manage their learning, be themselves, and reach their full potential. In our virtual classrooms, teachers know each student by name, interests and needs. We foster a sense of connection and community across the digital space," said Renae Braun, Principal of Fox Valley Virtual School and 2023 Herb Kohl Education Foundation award recipient.

FVVS Families Experience:

Personalized Learning: Students progress at their own pace, exploring subjects that ignite curiosity, with teachers who interact with the family regularly.

Students develop confidence, curiosity and a life-long love of learning while building key skills including critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving. Nature-Focused Learning: FVVS takes education beyond traditional boundaries with a focus on environmental learning. Our students engage in hands-on, nature-focused experiences that inspire a love for the world around them.



Families interested in exploring the benefits of FVVS and securing a spot for the upcoming school year are encouraged to visit the enrollment page and apply before April 26, 2024: FVVS Enrollment Page .

For additional information about FVVS, please visit www.foxvalleyvirtual.org or call 920-967-1421.

About Fox Valley Virtual School

Fox Valley Virtual School is proud to be a Wisconsin Recognized School for its work towards developing and equitable system leading to student success. The 4K-8 online school empowers students to manage their learning, be themselves, and reach their full potential. With a research-supported curriculum, flexible schedules, and a commitment to small group learning, FVVS provides a personalized and sustainable virtual education for students across Wisconsin.

