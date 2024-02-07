Rapid7 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $806 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year

Full-year revenue of $778 million, up 14% year-over-year; Products revenue of $740 million, up 14% year-over-year

Full-year GAAP operating loss of $81 million; Full-year non-GAAP operating income of $102 million

Full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $104 million; Free cash flow of $84 million

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.

“Rapid7 delivered solid results to end the year, exceeding our guided ranges on ARR, revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and free cash flow. Mainstream enterprise customers continue to choose Rapid7 for the strength of our consolidated security operations platform, our integrated expertise, and our compelling value proposition,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

“As we enter 2024, we are focused on making platform and services investments that enhance our customers’ experience and position us to drive durable, long-term growth. Our sustained focus on driving efficient, profitable growth is reflected in our free cash flow outlook, which we expect to be at least $160 million for the full-year.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Other Metrics

As of December 31, 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Annualized recurring revenue $ 805,670 $ 714,231 13 % Number of customers 11,526 10,929 5 % ARR per customer $ 69.9 $ 65.4 7 %









Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Products revenue $ 194,819 $ 172,892 13 % $ 740,168 $ 647,535 14 % Professional services revenue 10,449 11,587 (10 %) 37,539 37,548 0 % Total revenue $ 205,268 $ 184,479 11 % $ 777,707 $ 685,083 14 % North America revenue $ 158,695 $ 145,990 9 % $ 607,448 $ 541,812 12 % Rest of world revenue 46,573 38,489 21 % 170,259 143,271 19 % Total revenue $ 205,268 $ 184,479 11 % $ 777,707 $ 685,083 14 % GAAP gross profit $ 145,520 $ 129,544 $ 545,966 $ 470,734 GAAP gross margin 71 % 70 % 70 % 69 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 152,265 $ 136,677 $ 575,052 $ 499,594 Non-GAAP gross margin 74 % 74 % 74 % 73 % GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 10,932 $ (13,349 ) $ (80,733 ) $ (111,614 ) GAAP operating margin 5 % (7 )% (10 )% (16 )% Non-GAAP income from operations $ 41,498 $ 19,477 $ 102,221 $ 30,386 Non-GAAP operating margin 20 % 11 % 13 % 4 % GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,048 $ (11,385 ) $ (149,260 ) $ (124,717 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.33 $ (0.19 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (2.13 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.19 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (2.13 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 51,691 $ 22,490 $ 107,232 $ 21,368 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.38 $ 1.76 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.35 $ 1.52 $ 0.35 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,819 $ 24,700 $ 126,661 $ 49,441 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,466 $ 40,242 $ 104,278 $ 78,204 Free cash flow $ 60,254 $ 28,450 $ 84,034 $ 40,677





For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

In February, Rapid7 added a new Managed Digital Risk Protection (“DRP”) service for external threat monitoring and remediation; Customers can add Managed DRP to their Managed Threat Complete or Managed Detection and Response service for extended visibility and response support across their internal and external attack surfaces.

In December, Rapid7 was recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024,” reflecting Rapid7’s commitment to the positive impact diversity plays in driving organizational success, attracting and retaining exceptional talent, and creating positive career experiences for all people.

In November, Rapid7 was positioned in the Leaders Category in the 2023 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment. According to IDC, "Organizations that want to use a cybersecurity platform with security monitoring, alerting, and response capability alongside exposure management will want to look at Rapid7."

In November, Rapid7 announced AI-driven threat detection capabilities for the cloud, to improve SOC teams’ visibility and response time to cyber threats across public cloud environments.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

First Quarter 2024 Full-Year 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Annualized recurring revenue $885 to $895 Year-over-year growth 10% to 11% Revenue $203 to $205 $848 to $856 Year-over-year growth 11% to 12% 9% to 10% Non-GAAP income from operations $37 to $39 $150 to $158 Non-GAAP net income per share $0.52 to $0.55 $2.10 to $2.21 Weighted average shares outstanding 74.4 75.1 Free cash flow At least $160





The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2024 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense, change in the fair value of derivative assets and litigation-related expenses. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense, change in the fair value of derivative assets and litigation-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the third quarter of 2023 partial repurchase of our 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025, we incurred a non-cash induced conversion expense of $53.9 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of, or trends in our business, and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including legal costs and settlement fees resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Change in fair value of derivative assets. The expense for the change in fair value of derivative assets related to our capped calls settlement is a non-cash item and we believe the exclusion of this other income (expense) provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Impairment of long-lived assets. Impairment of long-lived assets consists of impairment charges allocated to the carrying amount of certain operating right-of-use assets and the associated leasehold improvements when the carrying amounts exceed their respective fair values and we believe the exclusion of the impairment charges provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Restructuring expense. We exclude non-ordinary course restructuring expenses related to our restructuring plan because we do not believe these charges are indicative of our core operating performance and we believe the exclusion of the restructuring expenses provides a more useful comparison of our performance in different periods.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related expenses, (9) litigation-related expenses, (10) impairment of long-lived assets and (11) restructuring expense. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2024, the assumptions underlying such guidance, our free cash flow projections for 2024 and our ability to drive profitable growth. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, unstable market and economic conditions, fluctuations in our quarterly results, effectiveness of our restructuring plan, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, renewal of our customer's subscriptions, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2023, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,629 $ 207,287 Short-term investments 169,544 84,162 Accounts receivable, net 164,862 152,045 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 45,008 34,906 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,407 31,907 Total current assets 634,450 510,307 Long-term investments 56,171 9,756 Property and equipment, net 39,642 57,891 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,693 79,342 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 76,601 68,169 Goodwill 536,351 515,631 Intangible assets, net 94,546 101,269 Other assets 12,894 16,626 Total assets $ 1,505,348 $ 1,358,991 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,812 $ 10,255 Accrued expenses 84,489 80,306 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 13,452 12,444 Deferred revenue, current portion 455,503 426,599 Other current liabilities 536 1,663 Total current liabilities 569,792 531,267 Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net 929,996 815,948 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 81,130 85,946 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 32,577 31,040 Other long-term liabilities 10,032 14,864 Total liabilities 1,623,527 1,479,065 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 617 597 Treasury stock (4,765 ) (4,764 ) Additional paid-in-capital 894,630 746,249 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,344 (1,411 ) Accumulated deficit (1,010,005 ) (860,745 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (118,179 ) (120,074 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,505,348 $ 1,358,991









RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Products $ 194,819 $ 172,892 $ 740,168 $ 647,535 Professional services 10,449 11,587 37,539 37,548 Total revenue 205,268 184,479 777,707 685,083 Cost of revenue: Products 52,307 46,916 202,904 182,212 Professional services 7,441 8,019 28,837 32,137 Total cost of revenue 59,748 54,935 231,741 214,349 Total gross profit 145,520 129,544 545,966 470,734 Operating expenses: Research and development 39,729 42,629 176,776 189,970 Sales and marketing 73,314 78,261 312,636 307,409 General and administrative 19,314 22,003 84,276 84,969 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 30,784 — Restructuring 2,231 — 22,227 — Total operating expenses 134,588 142,893 626,699 582,348 Income (loss) from operations 10,932 (13,349 ) (80,733 ) (111,614 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 4,177 960 10,177 1,813 Interest expense (2,695 ) (2,782 ) (64,700 ) (10,982 ) Other income (expense), net 3,571 3,690 (14,522 ) (1,522 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,985 (11,481 ) (149,778 ) (122,305 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,063 ) (96 ) (518 ) 2,412 Net income (loss) $ 20,048 $ (11,385 ) $ (149,260 ) $ (124,717 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.33 $ (0.19 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (2.13 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.19 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (2.13 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 61,497,797 59,328,736 60,756,087 58,552,065 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 73,728,912 59,328,736 60,756,087 58,552,065









RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 20,048 $ (11,385 ) $ (149,260 ) $ (124,717 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,411 10,451 45,939 41,038 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,077 1,049 4,138 4,085 Stock-based compensation expense 23,245 27,598 108,081 119,902 Deferred income taxes (5,624 ) (1,440 ) (5,624 ) (1,440 ) Impairment of long-lived assets — — 30,784 — Change in fair value of derivative assets — — 15,511 — Induced conversion expense — — 53,889 — Other (5,157 ) (4,028 ) 469 (200 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,449 ) (30,475 ) (14,021 ) (9,050 ) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (9,046 ) (7,911 ) (18,534 ) (15,910 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,558 ) 3,072 (4,125 ) (2,231 ) Accounts payable 6,704 (527 ) 5,449 7,977 Accrued expenses 20,390 15,982 2,422 3,741 Deferred revenue 36,839 34,219 30,472 52,516 Other liabilities (414 ) 3,637 (1,312 ) 2,493 Net cash provided by operating activities 63,466 40,242 104,278 78,204 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (34,841 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (367 ) (7,295 ) (4,366 ) (20,382 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (2,845 ) (4,497 ) (15,878 ) (17,145 ) Purchases of investments (82,816 ) (28,279 ) (276,829 ) (122,765 ) Sales/maturities of investments 49,750 34,925 150,450 121,304 Other investments 2,710 — 2,710 (1,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,568 ) (5,146 ) (178,754 ) (39,988 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $7,909 (709 ) — 292,091 — Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — — (36,570 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs — — — (71 ) Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes — — (199,998 ) (12 ) Payments related to business acquisitions — — (2,250 ) (300 ) Proceeds from capped call settlement — — 17,518 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,558 ) (719 ) (5,570 ) (7,462 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 11,323 11,943 Proceeds from stock option exercises 69 1,697 3,053 3,318 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,198 ) 978 79,597 7,416 Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,212 2,862 1,202 (2,845 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,912 38,936 6,323 42,787 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 183,215 168,868 207,804 165,017 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 214,127 $ 207,804 $ 214,127 $ 207,804









RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 145,520 $ 129,544 $ 545,966 $ 470,734 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 2,352 2,757 10,700 10,367 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 4,393 4,376 18,386 18,493 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 152,265 $ 136,677 $ 575,052 $ 499,594 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.2 % 74.1 % 73.9 % 72.9 % GAAP gross profit - Products $ 142,512 $ 125,976 $ 537,264 $ 465,323 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,870 2,049 8,202 7,562 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,393 4,376 18,386 18,493 Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 148,775 $ 132,401 $ 563,852 $ 491,378 Non-GAAP gross margin - Products 76.4 % 76.6 % 76.2 % 75.9 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 3,008 $ 3,568 $ 8,702 $ 5,411 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 482 708 2,498 2,805 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 3,490 $ 4,276 $ 11,200 $ 8,216 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 33.4 % 36.9 % 29.8 % 21.9 % GAAP income (loss) loss from operations $ 10,932 $ (13,349 ) $ (80,733 ) $ (111,614 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 23,245 27,598 108,081 119,902 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,090 5,228 21,499 21,983 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — — 363 — Add: Litigation-related expenses4 — — — 115 Add: Impairment of long-lived assets — — 30,784 — Add: Restructuring expense 2,231 — 22,227 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 41,498 $ 19,477 $ 102,221 $ 30,386 GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,048 $ (11,385 ) $ (149,260 ) $ (124,717 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 23,245 27,598 108,081 119,902 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,090 5,228 21,499 21,983 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — — 363 — Add: Litigation-related expenses4 — — — 115 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,077 1,049 4,138 4,085 Add: Induced conversion expense — — 53,889 — Add: Change in fair value of derivative assets — — 15,511 — Add: Impairment of long-lived assets — — 30,784 — Add: Restructuring expense 2,231 — 22,227 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 51,691 $ 22,490 $ 107,232 $ 21,368 Add: Interest expense of convertible senior notes5 1,571 1,669 2,667 1,500 Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation $ 53,262 $ 24,159 $ 109,899 $ 22,868 Weighted average shares used in GAAP earnings per share calculation, basic 61,497,797 59,328,736 60,756,087 58,552,065 Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes5 11,183,611 9,572,956 10,429,891 5,803,831 Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans6 1,047,504 709,258 916,134 1,251,725 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP earnings per share calculation, diluted 73,728,912 69,610,950 72,102,112 65,607,621 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.38 $ 1.76 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.35 $ 1.52 $ 0.35 1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,352 $ 2,757 $ 10,700 $ 10,367 Research and development 7,447 9,591 38,022 49,940 Sales and marketing 6,238 7,966 29,325 31,217 General and administrative 7,208 7,284 30,034 28,378 2Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,393 $ 4,376 $ 18,386 $ 18,493 Sales and marketing 652 657 2,608 2,710 General and administrative 45 195 505 780 3Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ — $ — $ 363 $ — 4Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ — $ — $ — $ 115 5We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the 2025, 2027 and the 2029 Notes were dilutive and for the three months ended December 31, 2022, the 2025 and 2027 Notes were dilutive. On an if converted basis, for the year ended December 31, 2023, the 2029 and 2027 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Notes were anti-dilutive and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the 2025 Note was dilutive and the 2027 Note was anti-dilutive. 6We use the treasury method to compute the dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.









RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,048 $ (11,385 ) $ (149,260 ) $ (124,717 ) Interest income (4,177 ) (960 ) (10,177 ) (1,813 ) Interest expense 2,695 2,782 64,700 10,982 Other (income) expense, net (3,571 ) (3,690 ) 14,522 1,522 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,063 ) (96 ) (518 ) 2,412 Depreciation expense 3,118 3,563 14,047 13,571 Amortization of intangible assets 8,293 6,888 31,892 27,467 Stock-based compensation expense 23,245 27,598 108,081 119,902 Acquisition-related expenses — — 363 — Litigation-related expenses — — — 115 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 30,784 — Restructuring expense 2,231 — 22,227 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,819 $ 24,700 $ 126,661 $ 49,441









RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,466 $ 40,242 $ 104,278 $ 78,204 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (367 ) (7,295 ) (4,366 ) (20,382 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,845 ) (4,497 ) (15,878 ) (17,145 ) Free cash flow $ 60,254 $ 28,450 $ 84,034 $ 40,677



