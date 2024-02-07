Euroseas Ltd. Announces Delivery of M/V Tender Soul, an Eco 2,800 teu Feeder Containership Newbuilding, and Commencement of the Vessel’s Charter

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that on February 6, 2024, it has taken delivery of its M/V Tender Soul, an Eco EEDI Phase 3, 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea. The vessel is equipped with a Tier III engine and other sustainability linked features including installation of AMP (alternative maritime power). The vessel is financed via a sale and leaseback agreement with a Japanese owner and bank. Following its delivery, M/V Tender Soul commenced an eight to ten months charter at a rate of $17,000/day.



Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: "We are very pleased to have taken delivery of M/V Tender Soul, the third vessel from our nine-vessel newbuilding program which includes three additional 2,800 teu and three 1,800 teu units, all modern fuel-efficient eco-design vessels with Tier III engines. It should be noted that M/V Tender Soul and the rest of our newbuildings are 40%+ more efficient than previous generation similar size non-eco ships.

“Thus, we look forward to the delivery of the remaining of our newbuildings that will help us reduce our carbon footprint. At the same time, we expect that the recent recovery in charter rates would benefit our vessels that are to be chartered or re-chartered in the next several months including the next scheduled deliveries from our newbuilding program. As always, we continue to monitor the secondhand and resale markets to identify accretive investment opportunities.”

Fleet Profile:

After the delivery of M/V Tender Soul, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet and employment profile will be as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year

Built Employment(*)

TCE Rate ($/day)



Container Carriers MARCOS V(*) Intermediate 72,968 6,350 2005 TC until Dec-24

TC until Aug-25 $42,200

$15,000 SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-24 $25,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Feb-24 $18,250 SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG(*) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Apr-25 $23,000 EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-26 $19,000 GREGOS(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Apr-26 $48,000 TERATAKI(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Jul-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2024 TC unitl Oct-24 $17,000 EM ASTORIA (+) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-24

then until Feb-25 $50,000

$20,000 EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 DIAMANTIS P(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000 EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Jul-24 $29,500 JONATHAN P(*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $26,662(**) EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until May-24 $15,000 JOANNA(*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until May-24 $10,250 AEGEAN EXPRESS(*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Mar-24 $7,000

Total Container Carriers on the Water 20 777,749 61,661





Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be

delivered Employment TCE Rate

($/day) LEONIDAS Z (H4237) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q2 2024 MONICA (H4248) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 STEPHANIA K (H4249) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 PEPI STAR (H4250) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q3 2024 DEAR PANEL (H4251) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 SYMEON P (H4252) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 Total under construction 6 178,497 13,800





Notes: (*) TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each time charter unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+). (**) The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers' Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years. (***) Rate is net of commissions (commissions are, typically, 5-6.25%)

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 20 vessels, including 13 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 20 containerships have a cargo capacity of 61,661 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

