LifeStance to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results on February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 7685503, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.