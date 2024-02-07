Lincoln Electric to Present at the Barclays 41st Industrials Select Conference

CLEVELAND, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer and Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays 41st Industrials Select Conference being held in Miami on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com . A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

