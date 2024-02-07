Calavo Growers: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Calavo Growers, Inc. ("Calavo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVGW) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Calavo investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On January 17, 2024, Calavo issued a press release stating its intention to file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023. The release disclosed that its Board of Directors had decided that "certain matters... merited enhanced evaluation" and that a Special Committee had initiated an internal investigation. Calavo further revealed that "[a]s part of this internal investigation, the Special Committee determined that certain matters relating to the Company's operations in Mexico merited further investigation in connection with the completion of the Company's financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023."

Following this announcement, Calavo's stock price declined by $2.48 per share, or 8.54%, and closed at $26.57 per share on January 17, 2024.

