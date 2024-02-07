Alico, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announces financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023, the highlights of which are as follows:



The Company reports net income attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders of $42.9 million and EBITDA of $63.8 million for the fiscal quarter. After adjusting for certain items, the Company reports Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.3) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 .

On December 21, 2023 , the Company closed on the sale of 17,229 acres of the Alico Ranch to the State of Florida for $77.6 million in gross proceeds.

The Company repaid all outstanding borrowings on its working capital line of credit, as well as $19.1 million outstanding on its Met Life Variable-Rate Terms loans, both of which incurred interest in excess of 7.00% per annum.

The Company had l ower than anticipated box production for the Early and Mid-Season Harvest, due to the impacts from Hurricane Ian, which resulted in an inventory write-down of $10.8 million .

The Company maintains a strong balance sheet with a working capital ratio of 2.52 to 1.00, and has maintained its debt ratio at 0.19 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter, as compared to 0.30 to 1.00 for the comparable prior year fiscal quarter.



Results of Operations

For the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income attributable to Alico common stockholders of $42.9 million, compared to a net loss attributable to Alico common stockholders of $3.2 million for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by the sale of the remaining 17,229 acres of the Alico Ranch on December 21, 2023, for $77.6 million in gross proceeds. For the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company had earnings of $5.64 per diluted common share, compared to a loss of $0.41 per diluted common share for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total operating expenses were $28.2 million and $14.4 million for the fiscal first quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase in operating expenses primarily relates to the $10.8 million adjustment to reduce the Company's inventory to its net realizable value, as a result of significantly lower than anticipated box production from our Early and Mid-Season crop, due to the on-going effects of Hurricane Ian; as well as increased harvest and haul costs driven by the Company's increased box production and approximately $1.3 million received in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was the last installment of the Florida citrus block grant program for the 2017 storm, Hurricane Irma.

When both periods are adjusted for certain items, including gains on sale of real estate, federal relief proceeds from the 2017 Hurricane Irma, a net realizable value adjustment, and stock-based compensation expense, the Company had Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 of $(2.3) million and $(3.4) million, respectively.

The Company reported the following financial results:

(in thousands, except for per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change Net income (loss) attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders $ 42,945 $ (3,150 ) NM Earnings (loss) per diluted common share $ 5.64 $ (0.41 ) NM EBITDA (1) $ 63,811 $ 865 NM Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (2,312 ) $ (3,441 ) 32.8 % Net cash used in operating activities $ (13,169 ) $ (9,665 ) (36.3)%

(1) “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this earnings release for details regarding these measures, including reconciliations of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

NM = Not meaningful

These quarterly financial results also reflect the seasonal nature of the Company’s business. The majority of the Company’s citrus crop is harvested in the second and third quarters of the fiscal year; consequently, most of the Company's gross profit and cash flows from operating activities are typically recognized in those quarters and the Company’s working capital requirements are typically greater in the first and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.

Alico Citrus Division Results

Citrus production for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is summarized in the following table.

(in thousands, except per box and per pound solids data) Three Months Ended December 31, Change 2023 2022 Unit % Boxes Harvested: Early and Mid-Season 1,047 805 242 30.1 % Total Processed 1,047 805 242 30.1 % Fresh Fruit 31 36 (5 ) (13.9)% Total 1,078 841 237 28.2 % Pound Solids Produced: Early and Mid-Season 4,666 3,737 929 24.9 % Total 4,666 3,737 929 24.9 % Pound Solids per Box: Early and Mid-Season 4.46 4.64 (0.18 ) (4.0)% Price per Pound Solids: Early and Mid-Season $ 2.66 $ 2.57 $ 0.09 3.4 %

The increase in revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily due to a 24.9% increase in pound solids, driven by a 30.1% increase in processed box production, as we began to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. Our fruit production for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was adversely impacted by the fruit drop caused as a result of the impact of Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Although Hurricane Ian initially impacted the fiscal year 2023 harvest, we expect it may take another season, or more, for the groves to recover to pre-hurricane production levels.

In addition, there was an increase in the price per pound solid of 3.4%, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in the prior year, as a result of more favorable pricing in one of our contracts with Tropicana.

Land Management and Other Operations Division Results

Land Management and Other Operations includes lease income from grazing rights leases, hunting leases, a farm lease, a lease to a third party of an aggregate mine, leases of oil extraction rights to third parties, and other miscellaneous income.

The increase in revenues from Land Management and Other Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily due to the signing of new farming leases.

The increase in operating expenses from Land Management and Other Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, is primarily due to an increase in property taxes.

Management Comment

John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

As previously announced, on September 18, 2023, Alico signed a contract with the State of Florida to sell the remaining 17,229 acres of the Alico Ranch, and on December 21, 2023, we closed on the sale for $77.6 million in gross proceeds. A portion of the proceeds from this sale were used to repay the outstanding balance on our working capital line of credit and $19.1 million of Met Life Variable-Rate Term Loans, plus accrued interest. The remainder we retained in cash.

Results from our Early and Mid-Season harvest this season were disappointing, resulting in an inventory write-down of $10.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. We believe that the Early and Mid-Season box production was affected by the continued impacts of Hurricane Ian. We are cautiously optimistic that our Valencia crop, which we will begin harvesting soon, will show a stronger rate of recovery. That harvest is expected to begin in another week or so.

In January 2024, the Company received funding from the Citrus Research and Field Trial Foundation to support our use of Oxytetracycline to combat the effect of “greening” in the citrus trees. Last year beginning in January 2023 over 35% of our producing trees were treated with an OTC trunk injection, with the expectation that it would improve fruit quality and decrease the rate of fruit drop. We expect that the full extent of the benefits of these prior year OTC treatments will not be measurable until the full 2023-24 harvest is completed.

Also last month, we published our 2023 Annual Sustainability Report, highlighting our approach to sustainability and progress with our environmental, social, and governance priorities.

We believe that our balance sheet remains one of our greatest strengths as we continue to operate in a challenging citrus industry. Because of the sale of the remaining acreage of Alico Ranch we have been able to reduce our total debt by $44 million and our net debt by almost $62 million, representing a decrease of 34% in our total debt and a decrease of 48% in our net debt, in each case, from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023. Even more importantly, we have the full $95 million available of undrawn credit, which is comprised of approximately $70 million on our working capital line of credit which matures in November 2025 as well as $25 million of undrawn credit on the revolving line of credit, which matures in November 2029. We believe that these credit facilities provide Alico with ample liquidity while the Company continues to recover from the impact of recent weather events.

Other Corporate Financial Information

General and administrative expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $3.3 million, compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and wages of $0.6 million and consulting fees principally related to real estate entitlement activities of $0.3 million.

Other income (expense), net for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, was $75.5 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The increase is primarily due to the sale of 17,229 acres of the Alico Ranch to the State of Florida.

Dividend

On January 12, 2024, the Company paid a first quarter cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its outstanding common stock to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company continues to demonstrate financial strength within its balance sheet, as highlighted below:

The Company’s working capital was $43.3 million at December 31, 2023, representing a 2.52 to 1:00 ratio.

The Company maintains a solid debt ratio. At December 31, 2023 and 2022, the ratios were 0.19 to 1.00 and 0.30 to 1.00, respectively.

Total debt was $84.7 million and net debt was $66.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $128.7 million and $127.6 million at September 30, 2023.

Available borrowings under the Company’s lines of credit were $95 million at December 31, 2023.

ALICO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 18,632 $ 1,062 Accounts receivable, net 7,886 712 Inventories 41,804 52,481 Income tax receivable — 1,200 Assets held for sale 69 1,632 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,426 1,718 Total current assets 71,817 58,805 Restricted cash 2,630 2,630 Property and equipment, net 361,603 361,849 Goodwill 2,246 2,246 Other non-current assets 2,913 2,823 Total assets $ 441,209 $ 428,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,041 $ 6,311 Accrued liabilities 3,633 5,363 Current portion of long-term debt 1,410 2,566 Income tax payable 15,552 — Other current liabilities 904 825 Total current liabilities 28,540 15,065 Long-term debt, net 83,299 101,410 Lines of credit — 24,722 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 36,410 36,410 Other liabilities 334 369 Total liabilities 148,583 177,976 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 8,416,145 shares issued and 7,616,081 and 7,610,551 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively 8,416 8,416 Additional paid in capital 20,064 20,045 Treasury stock, at cost, 800,064 and 806,341 shares held at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively (27,099 ) (27,274 ) Retained earnings 286,368 243,804 Total Alico stockholders' equity 287,749 244,991 Noncontrolling interest 4,877 5,386 Total stockholders' equity 292,626 250,377 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 441,209 $ 428,353

ALICO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Alico Citrus $ 13,592 $ 10,268 Land Management and Other Operations 393 320 Total operating revenues 13,985 10,588 Operating expenses: Alico Citrus 28,107 14,295 Land Management and Other Operations 133 94 Total operating expenses 28,240 14,389 Gross profit (14,255 ) (3,801 ) General and administrative expenses 3,272 2,509 Loss from operations (17,527 ) (6,310 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 95 — Interest expense (1,605 ) (1,148 ) Gain on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale 77,025 3,189 Total other income (expense), net 75,515 2,041 Income (loss) before income taxes 57,988 (4,269 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 15,552 (1,083 ) Net income (loss) 42,436 (3,186 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 509 36 Net income (loss) attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders $ 42,945 $ (3,150 ) Per share information attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders: Earnings per common share: Basic $ 5.64 $ (0.41 ) Diluted $ 5.64 $ (0.41 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 7,616 7,593 Diluted 7,616 7,593 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05

ALICO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 42,436 $ (3,186 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,804 3,950 Amortization of debt issue costs 120 36 Gain on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale (77,025 ) (3,189 ) Loss on disposal of long-lived assets 225 1,915 Inventory net realizable value adjustment 10,846 — Stock-based compensation expense 194 305 Other 36 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,174 ) (4,045 ) Inventories (169 ) (1,316 ) Prepaid expenses (1,708 ) (122 ) Income tax receivable 1,200 (1,083 ) Other assets 2 108 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,320 ) (2,822 ) Income taxes payable 15,552 — Other liabilities (188 ) (224 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,169 ) (9,665 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,490 ) (3,453 ) Acquisition of citrus groves — (29 ) Net proceeds from sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale 79,090 3,287 Change in deposits on purchase of citrus trees (375 ) (301 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 75,225 (496 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on revolving lines of credit (44,032 ) (8,902 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 19,310 23,019 Principal payments on term loans (19,383 ) (759 ) Dividends paid (381 ) (3,793 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (44,486 ) 9,565 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 17,570 (596 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,692 865 Cash and restricted cash at end of the period $ 21,262 $ 269 Non-cash investing activities: Assets received in exchange for services $ 298 $ — Trees delivered in exchange for prior services $ 176 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures, Alico utilizes the EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, to evaluate the performance of its business. Due to significant depreciable assets associated with the nature of our operations and, to a lesser extent, interest costs associated with our capital structure, management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis and to help investors analyze underlying trends in our business, evaluate the performance of our business both on an absolute basis and relative to our peers and the broader market, provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and operational strength of our business and help investors evaluate our ability to service our debt. Such measurements are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) and should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP information provided is unique to Alico and may not be consistent with methodologies used by other companies. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization and adjustments for non-recurring transactions or transactions that are not indicative of our core operating results, such as gains or losses on sales of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale. Net Debt is defined as Current portion of long-term debt, Long-term debt, net and Lines of credit, less cash.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders $ 42,945 $ (3,150 ) Interest expense, net 1,510 1,148 Income tax provision (benefit) 15,552 (1,083 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 3,804 3,950 EBITDA 63,811 865 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Inventory net realizable value adjustment 10,846 — Employee stock compensation expense (1) 56 149 Federal relief - Hurricane Irma — (1,266 ) Gain on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale (77,025 ) (3,189 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,312 ) $ (3,441 ) (1) Includes stock compensation expense for current executives, senior management and other employees.

Net Debt