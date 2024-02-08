Yes, Anna Frey IS Going To The Big Game!

Las Vegas, NV and Oakville, ON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco quarterback knows the meme. Now, the high school athlete behind it will be joining him at “The Big Game” in Las Vegas.

Anna Frey, who has spent the 2023 Pro Football Season as a TikTok® sensation due to her similar likeness to the San Francisco starting quarterback, has inked a Name, Image and Likeness deal of her own with Six Star Pro Nutrition®, America’s #1 selling Sports Nutrition brand1, who will fulfill her prophecy of attending “The Big Game” with a signing bonus that includes tickets, travel and hospitality in Las Vegas.

“It isn’t simply that Anna has embraced being part of the Big Game storyline, but this is a seamless integration for Six Star Pro Nutrition® and our desire to work with an athlete on her journey from high school to college and then to the pros,” said Tim Toll, CEO of Iovate Health Sciences, the parent company of Six Star Pro Nutrition®. “When we found out that Anna was one of the best high-school tennis players in Utah with aspirations of competing both collegiately and then professionally, this created the perfect synergy for us to put together a deal.”

Six Star Pro Nutrition® was the first brand to sign student athletes to Name, Image and Likeness deals on July 1, 2021, when Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder and Edgar Padilla Jr. inked their contracts at midnight, when regulations allowed for high school and college athletes to capitalize on their NIL rights. Prior to 2021, an athlete like Frey would never have the opportunity to leverage her newfound fame for financial gain due to the fear of losing her athletic eligibility.

According to TennisRecruting.net, Frey, now a sophomore, is considered the top ranked player in both Utah and in the Mountain region and is the sixth-ranked player nationally in singles. As a 14-year-old, she won the 6A State Championship at Farmington High School and holds a 38-11 record, including a 13-7 record against fellow Blue Chip prospects and a 13-1 record against five-star prospects.

“Sports nutrition has been an active conversation with my parents and coaches as I continue my athletic career, which made this deal stand out — besides going to THE BIG GAME, of course,” said Frey. “The history of Six Star Pro Nutrition® advocating for athletes and their NIL rights also created a level of comfort, as they believe that someone in my situation should be able to financially benefit from opportunities that may come my way.”

As part of the agreement, Frey will become an ambassador for Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus in all of its flavors. Since 2021, the brand has made high school sports a top priority, including school-wide partnerships with athletic departments in 15 different states. She joins Pro Football All-Pro T.J. Watt and U.S. soccer sensation Kristie Mewis as current Six Star® ambassadors.

For more information, visit www.sixstarpro.com , or @SixStarProNutrition on Instagram® and @SixStarPro on TikTok® and XTM.

