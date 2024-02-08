Antacids Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 4%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 10.36 Billion by 2032

Newark, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7 billion in 2022 global antacids market will reach USD 10.36 billion in 2032. The purpose of antacids is to counteract too much stomach acid. They provide alleviation from symptoms such as acid reflux, indigestion, and heartburn. Antacids are basic substances that increase the pH of the stomach's contents. This lowers acidity and relieves the discomfort of high, acidic stomach acid levels. Since antacids are easily obtained over the counter, they are a practical choice for people to self-treat moderate symptoms. They can be found extensively over the counter in various formats, such as liquids, chewable pills, and tablets. They provide prompt and effective symptom alleviation. Antacids have several advantages, including quick action, being available over the counter, and being in a variety of forms to suit different tastes. Antacids are simple, affordable, and useful solutions for treating the transient symptoms of high stomach acidity. These days, they come in various varieties that offer effectiveness in flavour and taste.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13981



Key Insight of the Global Antacids Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's dominance in the worldwide antacids market is partly due to the substantial prevalence of acid-related disorders such as GERD and heartburn, which are influenced by dietary patterns rich in processed, acidic foods. The need for antacids rises when digestive problems are caused by lifestyle variables such as stress, obesity, and irregular eating. Antacid accessibility is increased by over-the-counter availability, which propels the market's expansion in the area. The ageing population in the area also supports the need for antacids, as older people are more prone to stomach issues.



In 2022, the proton pump inhibitors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31% and market revenue of 2.17 billion.



The drug class segment is divided into proton pump inhibitors, acid neutralizers, anti-H.pyrolic drugs, H2 antagonist, pro-motility agents, prostaglandin analogous, and others. In 2022, the proton pump inhibitors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31% and market revenue of 2.17 billion.



In 2022, the tablet segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 2.73 billion.



The formulation type segment is divided into tablet, powder, capsule, liquid and others. In 2022, the tablet segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 2.73 billion.



In 2022, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46% and market revenue of 3.22 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. In 2022, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46% and market revenue of 3.22 billion.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13981



Advancement in market



Introducing TUMS's newest innovation in heartburn relief: the NEW Chewy Bites. With an even more accessible form, these delightful chewable antacid pills provide the same fast and efficient heartburn relief for which TUMS is known. The soft, chewy centre and assorted-berry-flavoured outer shell offer a delightful method of treating heartburn, quickly neutralizing stomach acid upon contact. This translates into more time spent with loved ones and less time with tummy aches. TUMS Chewy Bites are a beneficial remedy for heartburn sufferers, but their tasty flavour and chewy texture also make them a fun and practical stocking stuffer for the holidays.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising incidence of acidity and heartburn.



Changes in diet and lifestyle are linked to an increase in the intake of spicy or acidic foods and irregular eating schedules, which raises the occurrence of disorders such as indigestion and heartburn. Obesity and other contemporary lifestyle choices can be blamed for the growth in acid-related problems, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Digestive issues are made worse by stress, sedentary lifestyles, and unpredictable sleep patterns. The availability of antacids without a prescription promotes their broad usage in self-care. Thus, given the lifestyle changes, the prevalence of indigestion and related illnesses is rising, supporting the expansion of the worldwide antacid market.



Restraints: Adverse reactions linked to antacids.



Antacids may result in diarrhoea and constipation. Long-term use of antacids containing magnesium or aluminium might interfere with the absorption of minerals, which can affect bone health. Stopping antacids suddenly can result in "acid rebound," a brief increase in stomach acid production. Infrequent Allergic reactions involving antacid components might manifest as breathing difficulties, edoema, or rashes. Antacids have all these unwanted side effects, which can also help mask a significant underlying problem that causes heartburn and indigestion by providing momentary relief. But in the long run, this can be disastrous, so the unfavourable side effects of antacids will impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: More research and product development.



Businesses are spending a lot of money on research to enhance antacids' effectiveness, longevity, and flavour characteristics. For example, the sector is seeing new market potential due to the development of fast-acting variants for rapid relief and formulations with natural or alternative chemicals. The global antacid market is expected to rise due to ongoing research and development initiatives.



Challenges: Stringent government regulation.



Stringent approval processes involving rigorous safety and efficacy assessments contribute to delays in introducing new products. High development costs associated with meeting regulatory standards can impede innovation. Regulatory guidelines also constrain labelling, packaging, and post-market surveillance, affecting market growth. The global variability in regulatory standards necessitates careful navigation for manufacturers expanding across regions, further restricting or limiting the market's growth. Therefore, stringent government regulation and similar factors will challenge the market's growth.



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13981



Some of the major players operating in the global antacids market are:



• Abbott Laboratories

• Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

• Bayer AG

• Cipla Ltd.

• Haleon plc

• Infirst Healthcare Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Drug Class



• Proton Pump Inhibitors

• Acid Neutralizers

• Anti-H.Pyrolic Drugs

• H2 Antagonist

• Pro-Motility Agents

• Prostaglandin Analogous

• Others



By Formulation Type



• Tablet

• Powder

• Capsule

• Liquid

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Buy this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13981/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com