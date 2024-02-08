WEMIX3.0 welcomes Sygnum as Node Council Partner “WONDER 18”

Singapore , Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sygnum will contribute its digital asset expertise and operational experience as a regulated bank to further enhance the reliability of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet

The banking group will also participate in its protocol governance and contribute to the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem

Leading global web3 developer Wemade is proud to announce that Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, is joining the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet’s Node Council Partners as “WONDER 18”.

The NCPs, known as 40 WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators), validate transactions and blocks on the blockchain, while maintaining connections with newly added nodes to ensure the stable operation of the Mainnet. Each new NCP, assigned a number between 1 and 40, plays a critical role in upholding the integrity and security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.



Sygnum will contribute its digital asset expertise and operational experience as a regulated bank to further enhance the reliability of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, participate in its protocol governance and contribute to the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem.





Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. It empowers professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. The Sygnum team enables this through institutional-grade security, expert personal service and a portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.



More information on Sygnum ( www.sygnum.com ) and 40 WONDERS ( www.40wonders.wemix.com ) can be found on their official websites.



About Wemade