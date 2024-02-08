Flash News: OKX Adds HBAR and ZETA Tokens to On-Chain Earn Product With Up to 15.6% APR

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 8, 2024.

OKX Adds HBAR and ZETA Tokens to On-Chain Earn Product With Up to 15.6% APR

OKX has expanded its On-Chain Earn product today with the addition of HBAR and ZETA, offering users the chance to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products.

With these new additions, users can stake HBAR and ZETA to potentially receive an APR of up to 15.6%. The On-Chain Earn product by OKX has no subscription limits and guarantees a simple and user-friendly experience.

To stake HBAR or ZETA on On-Chain Earn, users can go to the 'Grow' section on the OKX website or app. By searching for HBAR or ZETA and choosing the subscribe option, users can start earning rewards.

The On-Chain Earn product by OKX is constructed on a secure and reliable platform. OKX only partners with verified third-party projects to safeguard users' assets. The inclusion of HBAR or ZETA to On-Chain Earn broadens OKX's range of services and offers users more chances to optimize their assets' potential.

