Festi hf.: Presentation of Q4 and 12M 2023 results

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Festi hf. published its Q4 2023 and 12M 2023 financial results after market closing on 7 February 2024.

 

Please find attached the Q4 and 12M 2023 investor presentation for today´s investor meeting, Thursday 8 February 2024 at 8:30.

Attachment


Attachments

Festi hf. - Presentation of Q4 2023 results