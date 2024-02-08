Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Research Report 2024: Big Data Assuming Pivotal Role, Increasing Penetration of Robotics in OR, VR and AR Prototypes Now in Focus

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AI is rapidly transforming the field of surgery, bringing significant benefits to both patients and surgeons. The operating room is now a treasure trove of data, ripe for the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Existing AI applications primarily assist surgeons in perioperative decision-making and enhance surgical skills and safety. However, further advancements are necessary to fully unlock the potential of AI in surgery.



AI algorithms can analyze a patient's medical images and data to create detailed 3D models of their anatomy. This allows surgeons to plan procedures more precisely, reducing the risk of complications. AI-powered systems can guide surgeons during complex procedures, providing real-time feedback and assistance. This can help to improve accuracy, reduce tissue damage, and shorten operating times. AI is playing a vital role in the development of next-generation robotic surgical systems. These systems offer greater precision and control than traditional laparoscopic surgery, leading to improved outcomes for patients.

North America is poised to emerge as a major contributor to the growth of the AI in operating room market. This can be attributed to the high concentration of leading AI companies, and the rapid advancement of AI technology, particularly in areas like machine learning and deep learning, which offers significant potential for improving surgical procedures.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of AI in operating rooms for applications?

What are the key regulations governing the AI in operating room market in key regions?

What are the technological developments which are expected to have the maximum influence on the global AI in operating room market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global AI in operating room market currently?

How do end users of AI in operating rooms perceive the technology?

What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market?

What are some of the major factors which are expected to influence the growth in the adoption of AI in operating room across the globe?

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Activ Surgical Inc.

Brainomix Limites

Caresyntax Corp

Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

LeanTass, Inc.

Medtronic, Plc

Proximie

Theartor, Inc.

DeepOR S.A.S

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Impact of Trends on the Global AI in Operating Room Market

1.1.2 Trend 1 - Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Prototype

1.1.3 Trend 2 - Increasing Penetration of Robotics in OR

1.1.4 Trend 3 - Big Data Assuming Pivot Role

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast for Raw Materials and Components

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 End User Perception

1.6 Cost Benefit Analysis

1.7 Case Studies

1.8 Funding Scenario

1.9 Product Benchmarking

1.1 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID-19

1.11 Market Dynamics Overview

1.11.1 Market Drivers

1.11.2 Market Restraints

1.11.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Indication)

2.3.1 Cardiology

2.3.2 Orthopedic

2.3.3 Urology

2.3.4 Gastroenterology

2.3.5 Neurology

2.3.6 Others

2.4 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Application)

2.4.1 Training

2.4.2 Diagnosis

2.4.3 Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation

2.4.3.1 Pre-Operative

2.4.3.2 Intra-Operative

2.4.3.3 Post-Operative

2.4.4 Outcomes and Risk Analysis

2.4.5 Integration and Connectivity

2.4.6 Others (Instrument Tracking and Traceability, Scheduling, Anesthesia Management)

2.5 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by End User)

2.5.1 Hospital

2.5.2 Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private, Standalone, and Specialized Facilities)



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global AI in Operating Room Market - (by Offering)

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Analyst View

3.4 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Offering)

3.4.1 By Hardware

3.4.2 By Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

3.5 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Technology)

3.5.1 Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

3.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

3.5.3 Other Technologies



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 U.S.

4.3.7 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Application

4.4.5 Product

4.4.6 France

4.4.7 Germany

4.4.8 U.K.

4.4.9 Italy

4.4.10 Spain

4.4.11 Nordic Countries

4.4.12 Rest of Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.4 Application

4.5.5 Product

4.5.6 China

4.5.7 India

4.5.8 Japan

4.5.9 South Korea

4.5.10 Australia and New Zealand

4.5.11 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.6 Latin America

4.6.1 Regional Overview

4.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.6.4 Application

4.6.5 Product

4.6.6 Brazil

4.6.7 Mexico

4.6.8 Argentina

4.6.9 Rest-of-Latin America

4.7 The Middle East and Africa

4.7.1 Application

4.7.2 Product



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share

