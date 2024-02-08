Wiztrust Protect secures a market capitalization of over €1,000 billion, doubling its scope since 2021

In a world where misinformation spreads faster than ever, the need for transparency and authenticity in corporate communication is essential. Wiztrust, the information certification platform via the Blockchain, meets this imperative, by securing a market capitalization of over 1,000 billion euros in 2024. That is, double compared to the year 2021.

This step coincides with recent warnings from the Davos World Economic Forum on the increased risks of disinformation. Thus, "the widespread use of misinformation and disinformation, and the tools for disseminating them can undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments," the organizers point out in their report. Wiztrust Protect, with its unmatched ability to certify and facilitate the verification of information, asserts itself as an indispensable shield for companies and their shareholders.

"Wiztrust has also become the trusted brand driven by the number and quality of its corporate, media and investor users," adds Raphaël Labbé, CEO of Wiztrust.

A Rapid Expansion of Wiztrust Certification

The trust of companies in Wiztrust Protect has been illustrated by the acceleration of its adoption in Europe. In just two years, Wiztrust has not only doubled the market capitalization protected by its platform but has also expanded its customer base, as evidenced by the list of prestigious companies who disseminate their certified information with Wiztrust such as TotalEnergies (ISIN: FR0000120271), Crédit Agricole (ISIN: FR0000045072), L'Oréal (ISIN: FR0000120321). By adopting this good practice, they fight against fake news. These strategic partnerships underline the increasing importance of the security of information in all layers of the global economy.

The Commitment to the Fight Against Misinformation

Wiztrust Protect is not just about securing corporate communication, the platform plays an active role in educating and raising awareness among communication directors, the media, and the general public about the importance of fighting against misinformation. Thanks to strong partnerships and educational initiatives, Wiztrust Protect aims to create a trust ecosystem in corporate information on an international scale.

About Wiztrust 

Wiztrust is the first certification platform that ensures trust in corporate information and protects shareholders from financial fake news. With Wiztrust, companies certify their information in the blockchain before disseminating it (press releases, annual reports, images, videos). Investors and the media can then verify its authenticity on Wiztrust.com. Large listed companies and financial institutions use Wiztrust. 
