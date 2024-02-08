Gaming Intelligence Names Optimove’s Motti Colman to its 2024 Hot 50 List

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Intelligence has named Motti Colman, Optimove’s VP of Revenue - Gaming, to its 2024 Hot 50 list published. The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 annually highlights the significant achievements of individuals within the gaming sector. Optimove is the #1 CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming; its software ensures that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product.

In partnership with Bragg Gaming, the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 recognizes individuals who have made notable contributions to their companies or the gaming industry in the past year. With a history spanning over a decade, this accolade acknowledges professionals across diverse roles, including C-Level executives, customer support staff, game designers, HR managers, legal professionals, and advocates for responsible gambling.

The news comes on the heels of Colman’s promotion to Vice President of Revenue - Gaming at Optimove, having spent nine years with the company. In total, Colman has over fifteen years of experience in sales and business development, spanning online and offline gaming.

“I am humbled to be recognized in the prestigious Gaming Intelligence Hot50 list for 2024,” said Motti Colman, VP of Revenue, Gaming. “This acknowledgment is a testament to the collective efforts of the incredible team at Optimove and our commitment to driving innovation within the iGaming industry. As we continue to help drive the iGaming industry to excellence in CRM Marketing Solutions, we look forward to contributing to the industry's growth and success in the coming year."

The announcement follows the recent release of the 2023 EGR Power 50 list, revealing that 56% of the operators listed work with Optimove. With a CDP at its core, Optimove helps data-rich brands manage large-scale CRM marketing frameworks. By personalizing thousands of campaigns to hundreds of segments, Optimove allows brands to reach their customers with the right message on the right channel, improving player loyalty, retention, and player lifetime value.



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands including bet365, Kindred, Kaizen, Betfred, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery and others across the gaming sector.

For more information go to Optimove.com

