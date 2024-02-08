Global Quantum Computing Industry Research Report 2023: Technology Advancements and Easy Accessibility Lead to Transformational Growth

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Computing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the revenue of the total global market for 2022 (the base year), including revenue size by region, application, and industry sectors.

This research service analyzes the notable developments in the global quantum computing market. Quantum computing is a field of computing that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to handle information using qubits. Qubits can be in a superposition of states, enabling quantum computers to do calculations at considerably greater speed than classical computers.

Quantum computing can take on complex problems (simulation, optimization, and factorization) that many emerging technologies, such as AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity, seek to address. It can, therefore, be a powerful catalyst for the digital economy, creating a paradigm shift in computing.

It also includes forecasts on revenue size for the total market and presents the results of a survey conducted among quantum computing ecosystem vendors across the globe. It identifies the factors driving and restraining growth and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competitive Ecosystem

Quantum Computing Ecosystem

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Zapata Computing

Riverlane

SEEQC

QuEra

Other Notable Participants

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing

Growth Opportunity 2: Quantum Computing and AI

Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization and Regulations

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quantum Computing

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities in Quantum Computing

Glossary

Scope of Analysis

Quantum Computing - Overview

Quantum Computing Development Approaches

Various Qubit Technologies - Pros and Cons

Qubits - A Quantum Leap

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Public Sector Investments in Quantum Computing (2022)

Regional Analysis - North America

Regional Analysis - Europe

Regional Analysis - Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis - APAC

Application Opportunities

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Region

Percent Revenue by Application

Percent Revenue by Industry Sectors

Revenue Size Analysis - 2022

Impact Across Industry Sectors

Growth Opportunities Analysis - Enterprise Survey

Scope of Primary Research (Survey)

Most Enterprise Customers Running Experiments on Quantum Computing

Investing in Product Development Remains the Top Priority

Key Challenges for Adoption

Key Drivers for Adoption

Partnerships Remain Crucial to Drive Innovation

Consideration Criteria for Selecting Quantum Computing Vendors

Growth Opportunities Analysis - Prospects

Future Roadmap by Approach

Preparing Businesses for the Quantum Future

