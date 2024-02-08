Global Quantum Computing Industry Research Report 2023: Technology Advancements and Easy Accessibility Lead to Transformational Growth

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Computing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the revenue of the total global market for 2022 (the base year), including revenue size by region, application, and industry sectors.
This research service analyzes the notable developments in the global quantum computing market. Quantum computing is a field of computing that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to handle information using qubits. Qubits can be in a superposition of states, enabling quantum computers to do calculations at considerably greater speed than classical computers.
Quantum computing can take on complex problems (simulation, optimization, and factorization) that many emerging technologies, such as AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity, seek to address. It can, therefore, be a powerful catalyst for the digital economy, creating a paradigm shift in computing.
It also includes forecasts on revenue size for the total market and presents the results of a survey conducted among quantum computing ecosystem vendors across the globe. It identifies the factors driving and restraining growth and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competitive Ecosystem
- Quantum Computing Ecosystem
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Intel
- Zapata Computing
- Riverlane
- SEEQC
- QuEra
- Other Notable Participants
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Quantum Computing and AI
- Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization and Regulations
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quantum Computing
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunities in Quantum Computing
- Glossary
- Scope of Analysis
- Quantum Computing - Overview
- Quantum Computing Development Approaches
- Various Qubit Technologies - Pros and Cons
- Qubits - A Quantum Leap
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Global Public Sector Investments in Quantum Computing (2022)
- Regional Analysis - North America
- Regional Analysis - Europe
- Regional Analysis - Middle East and Africa
- Regional Analysis - APAC
- Application Opportunities
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Region
- Percent Revenue by Application
- Percent Revenue by Industry Sectors
- Revenue Size Analysis - 2022
- Impact Across Industry Sectors
Growth Opportunities Analysis - Enterprise Survey
- Scope of Primary Research (Survey)
- Most Enterprise Customers Running Experiments on Quantum Computing
- Investing in Product Development Remains the Top Priority
- Key Challenges for Adoption
- Key Drivers for Adoption
- Partnerships Remain Crucial to Drive Innovation
- Consideration Criteria for Selecting Quantum Computing Vendors
Growth Opportunities Analysis - Prospects
- Future Roadmap by Approach
- Preparing Businesses for the Quantum Future
