Cloudbeds reveals highest revenue-generating OTAs for independent properties

San Diego, CA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for independent lodging businesses around the globe, has today revealed rankings of the highest revenue-generating Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) worldwide, as well as by various countries and regions.

The findings, featured in Cloudbeds’ 2023 ‘Big Book of OTAs’, underscore the robust resurgence of OTAs, with the highest revenue-generating platforms experiencing a remarkable hold in the market. Meanwhile, regional OTAs across Asia have been rising in popularity, signaling the return of Asian travelers to the market.

The analysis follows extensive research by Cloudbeds involving tens of thousands of independent properties globally, including hotels, inns, motels, hostels, short-term rentals, and serviced apartments.

Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds, said: “Based on data gathered from thousands of customers’ independent properties between 2021 and 2023, we’ve witnessed a remarkable pace of recovery for Online Travel Agencies. While top OTAs like Booking.com, Expedia, and Airbnb have held onto their spots as the top revenue generators, we’ve also seen China’s Trip.com climbing two spots.

“For independent properties, building a comprehensive channel mix is integral to securing a steady stream of reservations, yet navigating the complex world of OTAs is no easy feat. That’s why our team at Cloudbeds analyzes booking data from tens of thousands of independent properties each year, offering insights into which OTAs dominate globally, regionally, and across different property types.”

The new rankings from Cloudbeds also highlighted the OTAs that drove the highest revenue for its customers in leading travel destinations across North America, LATAM, Europe, and the APAC region.

While Booking.com, Expedia, and Airbnb consistently ranked among the five highest revenue-generating OTAs in all 11 countries, Cloudbeds observed the return of Asian travelers as Agoda and Trip.com rose in North America and made their debut on Latin American lists.

Meanwhile, Hostelworld climbed the ranks in multiple countries, notably leaping five spots in Thailand and the Philippines, demonstrating a renewed demand for hostels, shared accommodations, and experiences.

In line with previous years, Cloudbeds’ data consistently shows that independent properties of all sizes experience a boost in revenue when additional OTA channels are added, with six channels being the magic number.

For a comprehensive overview of the top distribution channels worldwide – including a breakdown by many regions and countries – download a free copy of Cloudbeds’ second annual “Big Book of OTAs: A Hotelier’s Guide to Top Distribution Channels” at cloudbeds.com/online-travel-agencies.

