Global Medical Drone Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2024: Blood Bank Transportation will Remain the Largest Segment to 2030

The "Medical Drone Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical drone market is expected to reach an estimated $513 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global medical drone market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, blood bank, and government institution markets. The major drivers for this market are the capacity of medical drones to deliver goods quickly and on schedule, increasing need for medical supplies to be delivered more quickly, as well as, facilitating prompt and efficient medical delivery globally.

List of Medical Drone Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies medical drone companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Medical Drone Market Insights

Blood bank transportation will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the drones are often used to transfer blood in remote locations and in places with inadequate transportation infrastructure.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the availability of authorized medical drones, the presence of a solid healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major stakeholders, and a greater adoption rate of medical drones for the transport of medical kits, blood, and organ transplants.

Features of the Global Medical Drone Market

Market Size Estimates: Medical drone market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Medical drone market size by type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Medical drone market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, end use, and regions for the medical drone market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the medical drone market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Medical Drone Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Medical Drone Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Medical Drone Market by Type

3.3.1: Rotor Drone

3.3.2: Fixed Wing Drone

3.3.3: Hybrid Drone

3.4: Global Medical Drone Market by Application

3.4.1: Blood Bank Transportation

3.4.2: Vaccines Transportation

3.4.3: Organs Transportation

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Medical Drone Market by End Use

3.5.1: Hospitals

3.5.2: Blood Banks

3.5.3: Government Institutions

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Medical Drone Market by Region

4.2: North American Medical Drone Market

4.2.1: North American Medical Drone Market by Application: Blood Bank Transportation, Vaccines Transportation, Organs Transportation, and Others

4.2.2: North American Medical Drone Market by End Use: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Government Institutions, and Others

4.3: European Medical Drone Market

4.3.1: European Medical Drone Market by Application: Blood Bank Transportation, Vaccines Transportation, Organs Transportation, and Others

4.3.2: European Medical Drone Market by End Use: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Government Institutions, and Others

4.4: APAC Medical Drone Market

4.4.1: APAC Medical Drone Market by Application: Blood Bank Transportation, Vaccines Transportation, Organs Transportation, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Medical Drone Market by End Use: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Government Institutions, and Others

4.5: ROW Medical Drone Market

4.5.1: ROW Medical Drone Market by Application: Blood Bank Transportation, Vaccines Transportation, Organs Transportation, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Medical Drone Market by End Use: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Government Institutions, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Drone Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Drone Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Drone Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Drone Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Medical Drone Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Medical Drone Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Medical Drone Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Volocopter

7.2: EHang Holdings

7.3: Matternet

7.4: SZ DJI Technology

7.5: Zipline International

7.6: Volansi

7.7: Yuneec

7.8: Vayu Dones

7.9: Embenation

7.10: TU Delft

