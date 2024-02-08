Protein Analyzer Market revenue to hit USD 6 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein analyzer market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 6 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of USD 3 billion in the year 2022. The market trend is attributed to the increasing utilization of protein analyzers by people owing to changed lifestyles. The enhanced consumption of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks among individuals is anticipated to drive the market growth. The growing number of diagnostic tests for the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of human physiology is reckoned to propagate the market size. About 900 million diagnostic tests are done in laboratories in India during 2022 as per the data increasing from the base of only 600 million tests in 2021.

Further, the high demand for protein drinks and energy drinks with the rise of people going into sports and physical activities is predicted to propel the market trend. Augmenting availability of ready-made drinks such as tea, coffee, milkshakes, and others easily available in convenience stores is predicted to fuel the market growth. The amount of coffee consumed around the world as of 2022 rose by more than 4% i.e., nearly 180 million bags of coffee is used up increasing from only 0.6% in 2021.





Protein Analyzer Sensor Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest growth.

The Product segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest rate

Fueling Demand for Protein Supplements Across the Globe is Intended to Hike the Growth of the Protein Analyzer Market

Health awareness among people is rising nowadays with the prevalence of various chronic and pandemic diseases driving the consumption of less carb and fatty foods. This led to the intake of protein food products such as chicken, dairy products, eggs, and other meat and poultry products which is protruded to shoot up the market trends. The United States’ egg production per layer on hand was 289 eggs in 2022 which was amplified by 1% since 2021 as per the United States Department of Agriculture. The wide variety of problems associated with obesity, overweight, and cholesterol issues is strengthening the market size in the coming years.

Protein Analyzer Industry: Regional Overview

The global protein analyzer market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Soaring Consumption of Meat and Other Protein Products by People is Mounting the Market Growth in the North America Region

The North America region market is expected to register a significant market share of 36% during the forecast period. Most population of the region is consuming protein food such as eggs, chicken, steak, cereal, and other protein-rich diets is envisioned to drive the market growth. The expansion of market growth is attributed to the usage of protein supplements including Whey protein and other protein powders by bodybuilders, gym personnel, and athletes. As of 2021, about 50% of the people in the United States intake protein as drinks or shakes as per the estimations. The readily fast foods across the globe created the need for protein diets among people, accelerating the growth of market trends in the region.

Enhanced Production of Animal Feed and Fertilizers is Improving the Market Expansion in the Asia Pacific Region

Asia Pacific region market is outlined to garner a sustainable market share of 28% in the coming years on account of more presence of livestock for agriculture purposes. The escalating cultivation of crops rich in protein fiber and the developing percentage of livestock used for agriculture and meat production are likely to add to the market size. The livestock involvement in the agriculture and other sectors of India accelerated from GVA (gross value added) of 24.32% during 2014-2015 to GVA of 30.113% in 2020-2021 according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. The rate of use of fertilizers is proposed to extend the market growth of protein analyzers as a result of increasing agricultural land. Besides, the research and development initiatives by the government to meet the protein demand for the people are amplifying the trends of market growth.

Protein Analyzer Market Segmentation by Product

Protein Analysis

Services

Kits

Reagents

Others

The protein analysis segment of the protein analyzer market is estimated to hold a lion’s share of 28% during the forecast period. The market segment growth is attributed to the fostering requirement for high-protein grains and cereals and propelling growth in the intake of protein foods across the world. The growing number of research and development programs by the industries to develop a comprehensive knowledge of applications of the protein analyzers obtained from grains is impelled to boost the market segment size. The prevalence of rheumatoid disease, diabetes, liver, blood, and kidney disorders is aggregating the market segment size. As of the 2023 statistical survey, globally over half a billion population are living with diabetes including men, women, and children covering all ages from every country.

Protein Analyzer Market Segmentation by Technique

DUMAS

Neutral Infrared Spectrum

Kjeldahl Method

Chromatography

Others

The DUMAS segment of the protein analyzers market is evaluated to hold a market share of 30% by the end of 2033. The benefits of the DUMAS method such as fast results and simple procedure are projected to augment the market segment growth. Also, the DUMAS method is referred to as the combustion method as it evaluates components such as nitrogen in a very safe process. The DUMAS method is completely automatic and works on the principle of DUMATEHRM to evaluate the protein matter in both solids and liquids. The usage of no toxic chemicals during the procedure with high precision is estimated to add to the growth of the market segment. The precision rate of the DUMAS method is ranging from 2-4% interval as per the reports.

Protein Analyzer Market Segmentation by Application

Biological Professional

Food Professional

Others

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global protein analyzer market that are profiled by Research Nester are PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., VELP Scientifica S.r.l, NVIDIA Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, New England Biolabs, Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Protein Analyzer Market

Thermo Fisher Inc., is delivering a micro-pillar array column for proteomics and biopharmaceutical research labs to condense the complicated bottom-up proteomics analyses as a part of their LC-MS workflow. The Neo HPLC column is made available for pre-booking along with the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Mass Spectrometers.

NVIDIA Corporation declared the introduction of NeMo LLM (Large Language Model) Service and BioNeMo LLM Service allowing developers to use LLMs and AI applications for various services. These applications enable users to apply cloud services such as chatbots, code development, text summarization, and other scientific practices including drug discovery, protein structure, or biomolecular property determinations in pharma and biotechnological sectors.

