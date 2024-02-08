United States Anti-Skinning Agents Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028 - Digital Printing Revolution Fuels Demand for Advanced Anti-Skinning Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Anti-Skinning Agents Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Anti-Skinning Agents Market is poised to achieve a market value of USD 0.38 billion by 2028, exhibiting robust growth with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.72% through 2028.

Recent years have witnessed significant shifts in the United States Anti-Skinning Agents Market, driven by evolving consumer preferences, heightened environmental concerns, and rapid technological advancements. These transformative trends are reshaping the coatings and inks industries, where anti-skinning agents play a pivotal role in preserving product quality and performance.







One prominent trend that has come to the forefront is the escalating demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. In light of growing environmental awareness, both manufacturers and consumers are actively seeking anti-skinning agents with minimal environmental impact. This has spurred the development and adoption of eco-conscious, low-VOC (volatile organic compound), and bio-based anti-skinning agents that provide effective protection while aligning with environmental considerations.



Water-based formulations have also garnered increased favor due to their reduced VOC emissions and environmentally friendly attributes. Consequently, water-based anti-skinning agents have become indispensable in maintaining the stability and shelf life of these formulations, contributing to the overall sustainability of the industry.



Furthermore, the coatings and inks sectors are steadily reducing their dependence on traditional solvents, intensifying the demand for anti-skinning agents compatible with low-solvent or solvent-free formulations. Manufacturers are actively engaged in research and development endeavors to create advanced anti-skinning agents offering prolonged shelf life, improved compatibility, and enhanced anti-oxidative properties. The pursuit of customized solutions is also on the ascent, with manufacturers seeking tailor-made anti-skinning agents to meet specific application needs.



Additionally, the advent of the digital printing revolution has sparked heightened demand for anti-skinning agents compatible with digital inkjet inks, further diversifying the market and driving innovation in this segment.



In summary, the United States Anti-Skinning Agents Market is currently undergoing a transformative phase characterized by sustainability, innovation, and customization. Manufacturers are embracing these trends to address the evolving demands of the industry, while concurrently reducing their environmental footprint, ensuring compliance with regulations, and delivering high-quality coatings and inks to their clientele.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $0.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered United States

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Anti-Skinning Agents in Packaging Industry

Significant Upward Trajectory : Driven by demand within packaging industry.

: Driven by demand within packaging industry. Role in Maintaining Quality : Integral for longevity and quality of paints and coatings in packaging materials.

: Integral for longevity and quality of paints and coatings in packaging materials. Response to Industry Evolution : Packaging industry evolving to meet consumer demands and regulatory requirements.

: Packaging industry evolving to meet consumer demands and regulatory requirements. Essential for Robust Packaging : Ensures durability, aesthetics, and protective properties of packaging.

: Ensures durability, aesthetics, and protective properties of packaging. Notable Demand in Food and Beverage : Rise of e-commerce and home delivery increasing need for robust packaging.

: Rise of e-commerce and home delivery increasing need for robust packaging. Contributions to Pharmaceutical Standards : Ensures durability and longevity of pharmaceutical packaging.

: Ensures durability and longevity of pharmaceutical packaging. Key Players' Response: Industry leaders developing innovative anti-skinning agents.

Growing Demand of Anti-Skinning Agents in Food and Beverage Industry

Substantial Growth in Food and Beverage Sector : Driven by demand for high-quality packaging.

: Driven by demand for high-quality packaging. Role in Maintaining Product Integrity : Prevents premature drying, preserving freshness and appeal.

: Prevents premature drying, preserving freshness and appeal. Impact of E-commerce and Home Delivery : Demand for packaging that withstands various environmental conditions.

: Demand for packaging that withstands various environmental conditions. Rising Health Consciousness : Increased demand for organic and fresh foods requires quality packaging.

: Increased demand for organic and fresh foods requires quality packaging. Key Players' Focus: Industry leaders developing innovative solutions for food and beverage sector.

Key Market Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices : Prices influenced by supply disruptions, economic factors, and environmental concerns.

: Prices influenced by supply disruptions, economic factors, and environmental concerns. Disruptions in Global Supply Chain: Impacts production, delivery times, and availability of raw materials.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Water-Based Formulations: Shift towards eco-friendly solutions driving demand in printing inks and decorative industries.

Segmental Insights

Type Insights : Oxime segment dominates, especially in alkyd-based paints, printing inks, and industrial wood pigments.

: Oxime segment dominates, especially in alkyd-based paints, printing inks, and industrial wood pigments. Application Insights : Rapid growth expected in paints segment due to diverse applications across industries.

: Rapid growth expected in paints segment due to diverse applications across industries. Regional Insights: Midwest emerges as dominant player, driven by urbanization, economic growth, and expanding paints and coatings industry.

Key Market Players

Troy Corporation

Polyrheo Inc.

OMG, Inc.

Venator Materials Corporation

GSFC Ltd.

Gelest Inc.

Elementis Plc.

Dura Chemicals, Inc.

Borchers Americas, Inc.

Arkema SA

Report Scope



United States Anti-Skinning Agents Market, by Type:

Oximes

Phenols

United States Anti-Skinning Agents Market, by Application:

Paints

Printing Inks

Pigment Paste

Others

United States Anti-Skinning Agents Market, by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

