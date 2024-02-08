Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voltage Stabilizer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Voltage Stabilizer market was valued at USD 8.54 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.24% through 2028.

This is due to the government's increased emphasis on the development of smart cities and investments made under the different schemes. Additionally, the industry is growing due to the increase in sales of electrical goods including TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners.







A system created to automatically maintain a constant voltage is known as a voltage regulator. Negative feedback or a straightforward feed-forward architecture can be used in a voltage regulator. It might make use of electronic parts or an electromechanical mechanism. It may be used to control one or more AC or DC voltages depending on the design.

Electronic voltage regulators are used to regulate the DC voltages required by the processor and other components in devices like computer power supply. Voltage regulators manage the plant's output in central power plant generators and automotive alternators.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Power Fluctuations : Aging infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and rising demand drive the need for voltage stabilizers.

: Aging infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and rising demand drive the need for voltage stabilizers. Government Regulations and Standards : Promoting power quality, energy efficiency, and equipment safety.

: Promoting power quality, energy efficiency, and equipment safety. Smart Voltage Stabilizers: Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency drive market growth.

Key Market Challenges

Price Sensitivity : High initial costs and intense competition can hinder market growth.

: High initial costs and intense competition can hinder market growth. Technological Obsolescence: Short product lifecycles, compatibility issues, and energy efficiency concerns pose challenges.

Segmental Insights

Controller Segment: Dominates the market, offering servo stabilizers for residential and commercial use.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: Leads the global market, driven by demand from countries like China and India in construction, automotive, and other sectors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Voltage Stabilizer Market.

ADEKA Corporation

Akdeniz Chemson

Baerlocher Gmbh

Clariant

Galata Chemicals

Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangsu Uniwel Chemistry Co. Ltd.

KD Chem Co. Ltd.

Kunshan Maijisen Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

PAU TAI Industrial Corporation

Report Scope:



Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Type:

Single Phase

Three Phase

Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Application:

Mainline

Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

TV

Washing Machine

Others

Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Controller:

Servo

Static

Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

UAE

Israel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8szpw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment