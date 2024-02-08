Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voltage Stabilizer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Voltage Stabilizer market was valued at USD 8.54 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.24% through 2028.
This is due to the government's increased emphasis on the development of smart cities and investments made under the different schemes. Additionally, the industry is growing due to the increase in sales of electrical goods including TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners.
A system created to automatically maintain a constant voltage is known as a voltage regulator. Negative feedback or a straightforward feed-forward architecture can be used in a voltage regulator. It might make use of electronic parts or an electromechanical mechanism. It may be used to control one or more AC or DC voltages depending on the design.
Electronic voltage regulators are used to regulate the DC voltages required by the processor and other components in devices like computer power supply. Voltage regulators manage the plant's output in central power plant generators and automotive alternators.
Key Market Drivers
- Increasing Power Fluctuations: Aging infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and rising demand drive the need for voltage stabilizers.
- Government Regulations and Standards: Promoting power quality, energy efficiency, and equipment safety.
- Smart Voltage Stabilizers: Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency drive market growth.
Key Market Challenges
- Price Sensitivity: High initial costs and intense competition can hinder market growth.
- Technological Obsolescence: Short product lifecycles, compatibility issues, and energy efficiency concerns pose challenges.
Segmental Insights
- Controller Segment: Dominates the market, offering servo stabilizers for residential and commercial use.
Regional Insights
- Asia Pacific: Leads the global market, driven by demand from countries like China and India in construction, automotive, and other sectors.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$8.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$12.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Voltage Stabilizer Market.
- ADEKA Corporation
- Akdeniz Chemson
- Baerlocher Gmbh
- Clariant
- Galata Chemicals
- Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Uniwel Chemistry Co. Ltd.
- KD Chem Co. Ltd.
- Kunshan Maijisen Composite Materials Co. Ltd.
- PAU TAI Industrial Corporation
Report Scope:
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Type:
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Application:
- Mainline
- Air Conditioner
- Refrigerator
- TV
- Washing Machine
- Others
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Controller:
- Servo
- Static
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- UAE
- Israel
