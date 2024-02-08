In-Vivo Electroporation Instruments Market To Reach USD 97.9 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The In-Vivo Electroporation Instruments Market size was valued at USD 52.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 97.7 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The global in vivo electroporation instruments market is growing due to increased research and development funding from public and private bodies. Technological advancements in nanotechnology, biotechnology, and pharmacology, collaborations between significant market players and academic institutions, funding for electrophoresis technique research, and a focus on next-generation sequencing are also contributing to this growth.

In vivo electroporation instruments are molecular biology, technology-based devices that operate on electrical conductivity to generate permeability in the cell membrane through which molecules can pass through it passively. In vivo electroporation instruments work on a simple principle by mixing both host and selected substances in a solution mixture, and electrical current upon a certain limit in passing through it, causing structural rearrangement of a cell membrane, generating transient aqueous pores. In vivo electroporation instruments are beneficial in introducing foreign proteins in different cell types, such as bacterial or mammalian cells.

The electroporation instruments market is expected to grow due to high approval rates and adoption in developed regions like North America and Europe. These regions have advanced healthcare infrastructure and technology, providing lucrative growth opportunities. Electroporation instruments have higher approval rates in Europe and North America than in Asia Pacific. With the increasing adoption of electro-chemotherapy in Europe, market players focus on opportunities in the European Union. As regulations and guidelines for adequate usage of electroporation instruments are published, demand for these instruments continues to grow.

Segmentation Overview:

The global in-vivo electroporation instruments market has been segmented by application, end-user, and region. The biomedical research sector will have a 66% revenue share in 2022. Electroporation in vivo is a popular method for gene therapy. Polynucleotide delivery systems are crucial for effective and non-toxic gene therapy. Pulsed electrical fields can enhance polynucleotide uptake into cells. Electroporation is used in biotechnology, medicine, and the food industry. The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical company segment is the fastest-growing.

In-Vivo Electroporation Instruments Market Report Highlights:

The global in-vivo electroporation instruments market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2032.

Due to modern research facilities and diagnostic clinics, North America has the largest market share for electroporation instruments. The federal government's reimbursement rules also encourage people to use these tools. Cancer affects almost half of Canadians during their lifetime, with one in four dying from it. As a result, electroporation has significant applicability in Canada for cancer therapy and the increasing number of patients.

Some prominent players in the in-vivo electroporation instruments market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, BEX Co. Ltd., Celetrix LLC., Eppendorf AG, Harvard Bioscience Inc. (BTX), Maxcyte Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, and Bio-Rad Laboratories among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Axiom™ PangenomiX Array, its most extensive and diverse array yet. This array provides better genetic coverage for population-scale disease studies and pharmacogenomic research.

Merck has signed a 10-year green power purchase agreement with China Resources Power Holdings. It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 185,000 tons and increase its usage of green electricity in production and operations in China to 60%. This initiative supports Merck's goal of purchasing 80% of its electricity from renewable sources globally by 2030 and becoming climate-neutral by 2040.

In-Vivo Electroporation Instruments Market Segmentation:

By Application: Biomedical Research, Therapeutics

By End-User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company, Hospital Laboratories, Academic Research Institutions, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



