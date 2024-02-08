Amniotic Membrane Market is Projected to Surpass USD 5.2 billion by 2031, Growing at CAGR 9.9%- Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The amniotic membrane industry accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 9.9% is expected between 2023 and 2031, reaching US$ 5.2 billion by 2031. Advances in personalized medicine may lead to customized amniotic membrane-based treatments. Tailored therapies based on certain patient attributes could improve clinical results and increase the efficacy of regenerative approaches.

Novel applications for amniotic membrane products may be explored more as regenerative medicine develops. By utilizing the regenerative qualities of amniotic membranes, researchers may find novel approaches to treating a wider spectrum of illnesses. Products made from amniotic membranes could see use in new medical specializations due to their adaptability. Increased research may uncover further therapeutic advantages, motivating medical professionals to look for uses outside of orthopedics, ophthalmology, and wound care.

More advanced amniotic membrane products may result from combining biotechnology and 3D printing technology. Complex and customized structures might be created to resemble natural tissue, which could enhance therapeutic results more closely. Regenerative and minimally invasive therapy methods may become more in demand as patient-centric healthcare becomes more of a priority. Amniotic membrane products fit in nicely with this trend because of their capacity for regeneration and ability to shorten recovery times.

The knowledge of amniotic membrane uses, and efficacy can be expedited by actively participating in clinical trials and research collaborations. Forming alliances with academic institutions, research centers, and pharmaceutical firms can help develop therapies supported by data and increase their adoption in the market.

Navigating regulatory routes effectively is essential for market success. Creating strong regulatory plans, getting approvals for new uses, and ensuring that regulations are followed all help build market trust and make product commercialization easier.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Key Players

As companies invest in research and development, innovative products can be developed in order to meet customer demands. Companies can seek approval for their products by conducting multiple clinical trials.

Key Market Players

Integra LifeSciences

MiMedx Group Inc.

Skye Biologics Holdings LLC

Corza Ophthalmology

Amnio Technology LLC

Applied Biologics

BioTissue

Stryker

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies LLC

Key Developments

In February 2022, Amnio Technology, a leading supplier of amniotic tissue allograft products, launched PalinGen dual-layer membranes and PalinGen X-membrane dual-layer membranes. Acute and chronic wounds that are non-healing can be treated with chorion-free, minimally manipulated, and homologous wound dressings.

In September 2022, MiMedx Group, Inc., the world's leading producer of placental biologics, launched Amnioeffect, which is composed of the amnion layer, chorion layer, and intermediate membrane layer. The products offer suitable healing of surgical wounds.

Key Findings of Market Report

● Based on product type, cryopreserved amniotic membrane accounts for the largest share of the amniotic membrane market.

In terms of application, surgical wounds are expected to drive the amniotic membrane market.

● The growing number of accident and trauma cases supports the growth of the amniotic membrane market.

In 2022, North America was the dominant market for amniotic membranes worldwide.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Growth Drivers

A growing number of chronic wounds and associated conditions, such as burns, diabetic foot ulcers, and surgical wounds, are common. Amniotic membrane products have demonstrated efficacy in promoting wound healing and tissue regeneration for clinicians treating wounds.

In recent years, regenerative medicine has gained increased awareness and acceptance. The extracellular matrix and growth factors in amniotic membranes make them regenerative. Increasingly, regenerative medicine is seeking effective and innovative solutions, so amniotic membrane products are becoming more popular.

Global aging populations have resulted in a rise in ocular ailments such as osteoarthritis and corneal abnormalities, as well as musculoskeletal disorders. Products made from amniotic membranes have been used in ophthalmology and orthopedics for their ability to heal tissue and reduce inflammation.

The need for amniotic membrane-based therapies in various medical professions has been driven by the aging population and the desire for less intrusive procedures.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to drive growth in the amniotic membrane market. The need for improved wound care solutions, especially those based on amniotic membranes, has increased due to North America's well-established healthcare system and the high prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes.

Regenerative medicine-related research and development efforts have significantly increased in North America in the last several years. Developing novel treatment approaches and advancing knowledge regarding amniotic membrane applications are current focus areas for academic institutions, pharmaceutical businesses, and biotechnology firms.

This research-driven setting expands the industry's potential by introducing novel goods and increasing the range of medical specializations using amniotic membranes.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Segmentation

By Product

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Lylophilization Amniotic Membrane

By Application

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers & Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

