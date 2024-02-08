Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets Experience Remarkable Growth - Global Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Markets, 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging as pivotal factors in contemporary healthcare, telehealth and remote patient monitoring are subjects of a deep-dive analysis in the most recent edition of an influential industry study. This transformational report offers an in-depth perspective on the synergistic evolution of these sectors, particularly spotlighting the significant advancements post-pandemic and their influence on patient care standards.



Assessing a time frame from 2023 through to 2028, the comprehensive research sheds light on a market that has undergone rapid growth and adaptation in response to global health challenges and technological innovations. This latest edition of the series not only expands upon its predecessors’ insights but also presents the current state of the market with enriched data and forecasts.

Targeting an audience of healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, and investors seeking nuanced insights into the telehealth and remote patient monitoring landscape, the report's findings underscore the vital nature of technological adaptation in healthcare. The research presents a formidable array of market data, encompassing diverse product segments such as glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, sleep apnea devices, and more. It also considers the array of devices with enhanced telehealth capabilities that represent the direction of patient care currently and in the upcoming years.



The past influence of the COVID-19 pandemic is addressed as a transformative element in telehealth and remote patient monitoring market dynamics, with an interpretive integration into total market revenues. This approach accounts for the ongoing pandemic impact on market trends and corporate financial reporting.



Institutions, as well as healthcare providers, will find strategic importance in the intricate data laid forth in the report, reflecting a market rich in innovation and ripe for continued expansion. The forecast period of the research anticipates further progress in patient monitoring, powered by advancements in wireless technology and growing expectations for proactive healthcare strategies.



With the foundational year of the analysis being 2023, the report indulges in both a contemporary perspective and a forward-looking stance on the remote patient monitoring and telehealth markets. This critical industry examination serves as a substantial resource for understanding the trajectory of digital health services, remote patient care, and the overall direction of healthcare technology in the years to come.



The document is a crucial instrument for entities seeking to navigate the swiftly-changing landscape of the telehealth and patient monitoring markets, offering a thorough overview of prevailing trends and predictive market growth, thereby assisting stakeholders in making informed decisions with a long-term perspective.

Highlights of the Market Analysis

Technological Integration: Advancement in remote monitoring devices capable of seamless integration with EMR systems and providing significant patient data within and outside of healthcare institutions is thoroughly evaluated.

Advancement in remote monitoring devices capable of seamless integration with EMR systems and providing significant patient data within and outside of healthcare institutions is thoroughly evaluated. Consumer-Grade Segment Inclusion: With a nod to the increasing relevance of consumer-grade health devices, the report considers the intersection of professional and personal health monitoring technologies.

With a nod to the increasing relevance of consumer-grade health devices, the report considers the intersection of professional and personal health monitoring technologies. Regional Market Insights: Dedicated analysis of key geographic regions, including North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, offering specialized focus on countries leading the telehealth and remote patient monitoring revolution.

Dedicated analysis of key geographic regions, including North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, offering specialized focus on countries leading the telehealth and remote patient monitoring revolution. Data Processing and Applications: The critical role of applications and equipment that process and interpret patient data for improved health outcomes is detailed, emphasizing the trend towards personalized healthcare.

