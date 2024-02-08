Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Year End 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE, BNRE.A) today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.



Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, “Our strong results for 2023 reflect the continued growth of our annuity sales platform, our broadening credit origination capabilities, and the repositioning of recently acquired assets that have contributed to increased investment returns. As we enter 2024, we continue to focus on scaling our business in a disciplined manner, focusing on our competitive advantages to grow our core business lines and delivering strong risk-adjusted returns.”

Unaudited

As at and for the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total assets1 $ 61,643 $ 43,458 $ 61,643 $ 43,458 Adjusted equity1,2 8,969 4,788 8,969 4,788 Distributable operating earnings2 258 170 745 388 Net income1 453 181 797 501 Net income per each class A and A-1 share3 $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.56

As at January 1, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance converted its accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP. The conversion is applied retrospectively and prior period figures have been restated where applicable. See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7 and a reconciliation from net income and reconciliation from equity on page 6. Class A, Class A-1 and Class B shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Share (“Brookfield Class A Shares”). Following the spin-off of Brookfield’s Asset Management business in December 2022, combined, Brookfield Corporation’s quarterly distribution of $0.07 per share and Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share (equivalent to $0.08 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution), would equate to $0.15 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution; representing a 7% increase from the prior year distribution.



2023 Highlights

Originated $8 billion of annuity sales, including approximately $5 billion of sales for our retail annuity platform, $2 billion of flow reinsurance premiums from existing reinsurance treaties and $1.5 billion of pension risk transfer (“PRT”) premiums across our North American PRT platform



Completed the acquisition of Argo Group for approximately $1.1 billion, further diversifying our operations and adding a foundational piece to our expanding U.S. property and casualty (“P&C”) operations



Entered into an agreement to acquire American Equity Life, which we expect to close shortly and contribute over $50 billion of incremental insurance assets



Deployed approximately $5 billion into proprietary investment strategies at returns in excess of 9%, increasing our gross portfolio wide yield to 5.6%



Significantly enhanced the equity base and market capitalization of Brookfield Reinsurance through our successful public exchange offer, without any dilution to Brookfield Corporation or Brookfield Reinsurance



Operating Update

We recognized $258 million and $745 million of distributable operating earnings (“DOE”) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to $170 million and $388 million in the prior year periods. The increase in earnings for the current periods reflects higher spread earnings on existing business driven by higher net investment income given the significant progress made over the last year repositioning assets into higher yielding investment strategies. DOE further benefited from over $8 billion of new annuity business written during the year, as well DOE contribution from our recently closed Argo Group transaction and a full year of contribution from American National, which was acquired in May 2022.

We recorded net income of $453 million and $797 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to $181 million and $501 million in the corresponding prior year periods. This growth is the result of contributions from our DOE, as well as mark-to-market movement on our equity investments and insurance reserves.

Today we are in a strong liquidity position within our corporate and subsidiaries’ investment portfolios, with approximately $27 billion of liquidity. Additional cash and short-term liquid securities at AEL will further bolster our liquidity following closing of our pending acquisition, facilitating the rotation into higher yielding investment strategies while maintaining sufficient liquidity coverage for stress scenarios.

Update on Growth Initiatives

On November 16, 2023, we closed our previously announced acquisition of Argo Group, a leading U.S. specialty P&C platform that is highly complementary to our existing traditional P&C platform. Since close, we have begun executing on our underwriting initiatives, including repositioning of the asset portfolio into higher-yielding strategies.

In November, our pending acquisition of AEL received overwhelming approval from AEL shareholders and we expect to close the acquisition shortly. Upon closing the AEL transaction, we will have over $100 billion of assets across a diversified platform of life, annuities and P&C insurance.

As we grow our insurance business, we are focused on balance sheet strength and capital flexibility. In November 2023, we completed our previously announced exchange offer in which holders of Brookfield Class A Shares were invited to tender their shares for new shares of Brookfield Reinsurance. The offer was very successful, with a total of 33 million shares tendered, bringing our total publicly traded share base from approximately 10 million to over 40 million shares. The exchange offer has significantly enhanced the equity base and market capitalization of Brookfield Reinsurance. Because Brookfield Reinsurance is a “paired entity” to Brookfield Corporation, this result was achieved without any dilution to Brookfield Corporation or Brookfield Reinsurance.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.08 per Class A, A-1 and B share, payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 13, 2024. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation on the Brookfield Class A Shares.

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results

An investment in Class A and A-1 shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield Class A Shares. A summary of Brookfield Corporation’s fourth quarter and full year operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 3,134 $ 44 $ 5,105 $ 5,195 Distributable earnings before realizations 1,209 1,142 4,223 4,314 - Adjusted for the special distribution1 1,209 1,035 4,223 3,825 - Per Brookfield share1 0.76 0.65 2.66 2.38 Distributable earnings 1,312 1,498 4,806 5,229 - Per Brookfield share 0.83 0.94 3.03 3.25

Distributable earnings before realizations, including per share amounts, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 were adjusted for the special distribution of 25% of Brookfield’s asset management business on December 9, 2022.

Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Class A and A-1 Shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield Class A Shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield’s letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation’s disclosure on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited December 31 December 31 (US$ millions) 2023 20221 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,342 $ 2,145 Investments 40,804 30,295 Reinsurance funds withheld Cash and short-term investments 1,482 743 Investments 5,766 5,069 Accrued investment income 280 341 51,674 38,593 Reinsurance recoverables 3,388 589 Premiums due and other receivables 711 436 Deferred policy acquisition costs 2,468 1,585 Deferred tax asset 432 490 Other assets 1,781 720 Separate account assets 1,189 1,045 Total assets 61,643 43,458 Liabilities and equity Policy and contract claims 7,288 1,786 Future policy benefits 9,813 8,011 Policyholders' account balances 24,939 20,141 Deposit liabilities 1,577 1,657 Market risk benefit 89 124 Other policyholder funds 335 322 Unearned premium reserve 2,056 1,086 46,097 33,127 Due to related parties 564 241 Notes payable 174 151 Corporate borrowings 1,706 2,160 Subsidiary borrowings 1,863 1,492 Liabilities issued to reinsurance entities 114 151 Other liabilities 1,087 826 Separate account liabilities 1,189 1,045 Junior preferred shares 2,694 2,580 Non-controlling interest 146 8 Class A, class A-1 and class B 1,591 432 Class C 4,418 6,155 1,245 1,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 61,643 $ 43,458

December 31, 2022 figures reflect adjustments related to the conversion of accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP and the adoption of Long Duration Targeted Improvements issued by the FASB, effective January 1, 2023, applied retrospectively.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2023 20221 2023 20221 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,432 $ 836 $ 4,550 $ 3,235 Net investment income, including funds withheld 621 418 2,122 1,178 Net investment gains (losses), including funds withheld 274 121 348 (104 ) Total revenues 2,327 1,375 7,020 4,309 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (1,194 ) (750 ) (3,939 ) (2,852 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (250 ) (207 ) (1,097 ) (357 ) Commissions for acquiring services and policies, net of changes in deferred policy acquisition costs (172 ) (15 ) (85 ) (74 ) Other reinsurance expenses (16 ) (19 ) (107 ) (78 ) Changes in fair value of market risk benefit 99 15 72 127 Operating expenses (248 ) (178 ) (801 ) (439 ) Interest expense (68 ) (44 ) (249 ) (104 ) Total benefits and expenses (1,849 ) (1,198 ) (6,206 ) (3,777 ) Net income before income taxes 478 177 814 532 Income tax recovery (expense) (25 ) 4 (17 ) (31 ) Net income for the period $ 453 $ 181 $ 797 $ 501 Attributable to: Class A, class A-1 and class B shareholders2 $ 2 $ 1 $ 5 $ 6 Class C shareholder 453 180 791 493 Non-controlling interest (2 ) — 1 2 $ 453 $ 181 $ 797 $ 501

Three months and year ended December 31, 2022 figures reflect adjustments related to the conversion of accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP and the adoption of Long Duration Targeted Improvements issued by the FASB, effective January 1, 2023, applied retrospectively. Class A and A-1 shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 453 $ 181 $ 797 $ 501 Net investment (gains) losses, including funds withheld (274 ) (121 ) (348 ) 104 Mark-to-market on insurance contracts and other net assets (6 ) 104 212 (271 ) 173 164 661 334 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 47 (4 ) 14 10 Transaction costs 24 5 40 31 Depreciation 14 5 30 13 Distributable operating earnings1 $ 258 $ 170 $ 745 $ 388



RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY TO ADJUSTED EQUITY

Unaudited

As at December 31

US$ millions 2023 2022 Equity $ 6,155 $ 1,685 Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 120 523 Junior Preferred Shares 2,694 2,580 Adjusted equity1 $ 8,969 $ 4,788

Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7.

Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield's Class A and B Shares. On January 1, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance converted its accounting framework from International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) to generally accepted accounting principals in the United States of America (“US GAAP” or “GAAP”). The company’s conversion to US GAAP services to provide more comparable financial information to the other insurance companies in the markets it operates in, as well as more useful financial information and to its counterparties, investors and other stakeholders. The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, which have been prepared using US GAAP.

Brookfield Reinsurance’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE, BNRE.A) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share and each class A-1 exchangeable non-voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation. (NYSE/TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies, non-operating adjustments related to changes in cash flow assumptions for future policy benefits, and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Adjusted equity. Adjusted equity represents the total economic equity of our Company through its Class A, A-1, B and C shares, excluding Accumulated other comprehensive income, and the Junior Preferred Shares issued by our Company. We use adjusted equity to assess our return on our equity.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bnre.brookfield.com .

Notice to Readers

Brookfield Reinsurance is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstance is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.

