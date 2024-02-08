N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Industry Research Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring BASF, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co, Eastman Chemical, Mitsubishi, & Ashland

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030



The future of the global n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market looks promising with opportunities in the petrochemicals, electronics, paints & coatings, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and growing demand from pharmaceutical industry, and growing consumer demand for products in important markets including technology and oil and gas.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Insights

Electronic grade is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its use in lithium-ion battery production and semiconductor device manufacturing.

Electronics will remain the largest segment due to its widespread demand across various scales.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing lithium-ion battery production and growing pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Features of the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

Market Size Estimates: N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market size by product type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, application, and regions for the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Electronic Grade

3.3.2: Pharmaceutical Grade

3.3.3: Industrial Grade

3.4: Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Application

3.4.1: Petrochemicals

3.4.2: Electronics

3.4.3: Paints & Coatings

3.4.4: Agrochemicals

3.4.5: Pharmaceuticals

3.4.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Region

4.2: North American N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

4.2.2: North American N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Application: Petrochemicals, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

4.3: European N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

4.3.1: European N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Product Type: Electronic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Industrial Grade

4.3.2: European N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Application: Petrochemicals, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

4.4: APAC N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

4.4.1: APAC N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Product Type: Electronic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Industrial Grade

4.4.2: APAC N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Application: Petrochemicals, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

4.5: ROW N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

4.5.1: ROW N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Product Type: Electronic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Industrial Grade

4.5.2: ROW N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Application: Petrochemicals, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF SE

7.2: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

7.3: Eastman Chemical Company

7.4: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.5: Ashland Inc

