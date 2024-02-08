HEALWELL AI’s Pentavere Referenced by Several Leading Global Organizations for its Strength in Artificial Intelligence for Preventative Care

Pentavere continues to publish ground-breaking AI work accepted at prestigious global medical conferences and leading oncology organizations. In the past quarter Pentavere presented its AI work, in partnership with leading academic centers and global pharmaceutical companies at a number of prestigious conferences.



TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Pentavere Research Group Inc. (“Pentavere”), continues to publish ground-breaking AI work accepted at prestigious global medical conferences and leading oncology organizations. In the past quarter Pentavere has presented its AI work, in partnership with leading academic centers and global pharmaceutical companies at the following prestigious conferences:

AACR: Advances in Breast Cancer Research in San Diego. Real-world treatment patterns and clinical outcomes in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer receiving systemic therapy.

The International Consensus Conference for Advanced in Breast Cancer in Lisbon. Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes Among Patients Receiving CDK4/6 Inhibitors for HR+/HER2- Advanced/Metastatic Breast Cancer in a Single-Centre, Canadian Real-World Setting Using AI-Extracted Data.

North American Conference on Lung Cancer in Chicago. Real-world outcomes of patients with advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC in Canada using AI-extracted data.

Accepted for podium presentation at the upcoming American Head and Neck Society Meeting in Chicago. Using Artificial Intelligence to automate the extraction of staging criteria from the electronic health records of oropharyngeal cancer patient.

Also, in a recent report focused on AI in Health(1), The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) referenced the work of two scientific researchers(2) who leveraged Pentavere’s DARWEN™ technology to draw conclusions that AI can improve quality of work and health outcomes.

The works cited by the study indicated, “AI can help providers integrate leading knowledge and mine health data to find critical signals to prevent patients falling between the cracks and improve adherence to clinical leading practice.” These works were used to draw conclusions that AI can help health professionals provide more time to care and improve quality of outcomes.

Aaron Leibtag, Co-Founder and CEO of Pentavere commented, “The scientific medical community is increasingly recognizing the power and promise of AI to help drive significant improvements in preventative care and patient outcomes. Our DARWEN™ technology platform enables doctors to utilize data that already exists and unlock knowledge buried in millions of pages of clinical information. We are committed to demonstrating how AI can help clinicians better understand patient populations, optimize the course of treatment and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Christopher Pettengell, Pentavere’s Chief Medical Officer noted that, “Accurate and timely diagnosis and staging to determine if a patient is a candidate for precision medicines is critical for treatment and the work we have recently published shows the potential of AI to support clinicians and enhance patient care. The use of validated AI technologies such as Pentavere’s DARWEN™ allow clinicians to efficiently identify patients and access previously unavailable real-world data(3).”

DARWEN™, Pentavere’s AI engine, unlocks a deeper understanding of patient treatment needs by enabling effortless data access and rapid insight generation. DARWEN™ harnesses EMR data and utilizes advanced large language models to analyze disparate and siloed clinical notes that are otherwise very challenging to access, allowing meaningful solutions to some of healthcare’s biggest challenges and delivering on the current need for medicine to become more personalized.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

Footnotes:

(1) https://www.oecd.org/health/AI-in-health-huge-potential-huge-risks.pdf

(2) Vender, R. and C. Lynde (2023), “AI-Powered Patient Identification to Optimse Care”, https://pentavere.ai/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CDA-Poster_AI-Powered-Patient-Identification-to-Optimise-Care.pdf

(3) Moulson R, Feugère G,Moreira-Lucas TS, Dequen F, Weiss J, Smith J, Brezden-Masley C. Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes Among Patients Receiving CDK4/6 Inhibitors for HR+/HER2- Advanced/Metastatic Breast Cancer in a Single-Centre, Canadian Real-World Setting Using AI-Extracted Data. The International Consensus Conference for Advanced in Breast Cancer; 2023 Nov 9-11; Lisbon, Portugal.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve health care and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician-led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL AI, please visit: https://healwell.ai/.

About Pentavere

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN™, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration.

