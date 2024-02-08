Gilat Awarded $10 Million Follow-On Order from the US Department of Defense

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that the US Department of Defense awarded a $10 million follow-on order to one of the company’s US-based subsidiaries, DataPath. This additional order is for DKET 3421 terminals, transportable satcom hubs that deliver the operational flexibility, capacity, connectivity, and control required to ensure success anywhere in the world.



The field-proven DKET 3421 terminal supports multi-carrier operations with a scalable modem architecture (up to 32 modems) while weighing under 5000 lbs. to allow for easy transport over air, land, or sea via a variety of aircraft and vehicles. Deploying in less than three hours, the DKET 3421 provides a satellite network hub in the form of a single-skid with the flexibility to leverage available satellite assets.

“Our solutions are specifically tailored to meet the strict requirements of government and military operations. We take great pride in our unwavering dedication to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers, and our team works tirelessly to provide innovative solutions to their mission-critical requirements,” said Barry W. Botts, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for DataPath. “This follow-on order is a testament to the outstanding performance and satisfaction our solutions consistently deliver.”

