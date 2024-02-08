Portable Solar Charger Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 16.45% from 2023 to 2028: Market Surges as Traveling, Camping, and Hiking Activities Gain Popularity

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Solar Charger Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Demand for Portable Solar Chargers Surges as Traveling, Camping, and Hiking Activities Gain Popularity

A newly released market research publication highlights the significant growth within the portable solar charger industry. The detailed analysis anticipates the global portable solar charger market to experience a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.45% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Market Drivers: Eco-Friendly Charging Solutions in High Demand



In a world where sustainable practices are increasingly becoming the norm, the call for eco-friendly solutions such as portable solar chargers has intensified. These chargers provide a green alternative to conventional charging methods, aligning with the global shift towards renewable energy and decreasing carbon footprints. The growth trajectory of this market is guided not just by the increasing consumer proclivity for outdoor pursuits but also by the urgent need for accessible power solutions in remote areas.

Impact of Outdoor Recreational Activities: The popularity of hiking, camping, and travel, matched with a rising sense of environmental responsibility among tourists, is stimulating demand for these novel charging technologies.

The popularity of hiking, camping, and travel, matched with a rising sense of environmental responsibility among tourists, is stimulating demand for these novel charging technologies. Technological Advancements: Innovations in this sector, including enhanced energy conversion rates and more durable designs, have made portable solar chargers more appealing to a broader range of consumers.

Innovations in this sector, including enhanced energy conversion rates and more durable designs, have made portable solar chargers more appealing to a broader range of consumers. Increased Power Requirements: Rising dependence on electronic devices and the growth of remote work trends necessitate reliable, portable power solutions, further bolstering the market growth.

North America's Predominant Role in the Market



The North American market is earmarked to occupy a substantial market share through 2028, powered by a surge in sustainable tourism, governmental initiatives favoring tourism infrastructure, and the region's pioneering stance in clean energy adoption.

Products Energizing the Market:

The 5V/2A 10W USB Solar Charger by Flexsolar, which delivers on-the-go charging for a variety of USB devices with a compact and foldable design.

Suntactics' sCharger-5, a versatile solar charger that supports a wide array of USB devices under direct sunlight.

Powertraveller International Ltd.'s SOLAR ADVENTURER II, combining a 10000mAh integrated battery with an 18W PD USB-C port, offering robust charging capabilities for electronic devices.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation

The report offers an exhaustive segmentation of the portable solar charger market, analyzing the dynamics across different product types such as panel-only chargers, panels with integrated battery chargers, and panels with detached battery chargers. It delves into panel types, distinguishing between monocrystalline and polycrystalline, and scrutinizes applications like traveling, and camping & hiking.

This all-encompassing research provides valuable insights, crucial for stakeholders looking to capitalize on market trends and position themselves favorably in the global portable solar charger space. The trends and forecast compiled in the publication are instrumental for everyone from product developers to marketing professionals as they navigate a market primed for expansion, buoyed by sustainable practices and technological innovation.

As the world gravitates towards renewable energy and sustainable practices, the portable solar charger market stands at the forefront, ready to cater to a new generation of eco-conscious consumers and adventurers.



Companies Mentioned

Flexsolar

GoSun

Powertraveller International Ltd.

Sunslice

Suntactics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkwgrn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.