Aviation Biofuel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Neste, Gevo, World Energy, and Eni

The global aviation biofuel market is expected to reach an estimated $56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global aviation biofuel market looks promising with opportunities in the military and commercial markets. The major drivers for this market are rising need for reduction in ghg emissions in the aviation industry, increasing demand for air travel, and growing government regulations.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies aviation biofuel companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Aviation Biofuel Market Insights

Hydroprocessed esters & fatty acids is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it is the most mature and commercially viable type of aviation biofuel.

Commercial will remain the largest segment due to the high development in technological pathways to commercialize jet fuel use.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing environmental concerns in the region.

Features of the Global Aviation Biofuel Market

Market Size Estimates: Aviation biofuel market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Aviation biofuel market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Aviation biofuel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the aviation biofuel market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the aviation biofuel market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Aviation Biofuel Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Aviation Biofuel Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Aviation Biofuel Market by Type

3.3.1: Hydroprocessed Esters & Fatty Acids

3.3.2: Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

3.3.3: Flight Test

3.3.4: Safety Information Protection

3.3.5: Alcohol-to-Jet

3.4: Global Aviation Biofuel Market by Application

3.4.1: Military

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Aviation Biofuel Market by Region

4.2: North American Aviation Biofuel Market

4.2.2: North American Aviation Biofuel Market by Application: Military, Commercial, and Others

4.3: European Aviation Biofuel Market

4.3.1: European Aviation Biofuel Market by Type: Hydroprocessed Esters & Fatty Acids, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, Flight Test, Safety Information Protection, and Alcohol-to-Jet

4.3.2: European Aviation Biofuel Market by Application: Military, Commercial, and Others

4.4: APAC Aviation Biofuel Market

4.4.1: APAC Aviation Biofuel Market by Type: Hydroprocessed Esters & Fatty Acids, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, Flight Test, Safety Information Protection, and Alcohol-to-Jet

4.4.2: APAC Aviation Biofuel Market by Application: Military, Commercial, and Others

4.5: ROW Aviation Biofuel Market

4.5.1: ROW Aviation Biofuel Market by Type: Hydroprocessed Esters & Fatty Acids, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, Flight Test, Safety Information Protection, and Alcohol-to-Jet

4.5.2: ROW Aviation Biofuel Market by Application: Military, Commercial, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aviation Biofuel Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aviation Biofuel Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aviation Biofuel Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aviation Biofuel Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Aviation Biofuel Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Aviation Biofuel Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Neste

7.2: Gevo

7.3: World Energy

7.4: Eni

