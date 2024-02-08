Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend for Twelfth Consecutive Year and Announces New Share Repurchase Program

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.33 per share, payable on March 15, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The increase in the dividend from $0.31 to $0.33 per share represents a six percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors authorized a new program to repurchase, from time to time, up to $320 million of IPG common stock. The authorization under the new program is in addition to any amounts remaining for repurchase under the program announced in 2023. Repurchases under the new program may be effected through open market purchases, trading plans established in accordance with SEC rules, derivative transactions, or other means. The timing and amount of repurchases under the authorization will depend on market conditions and the company's other funding requirements. The share repurchase program has no expiration date.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.



