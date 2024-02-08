Ceramic Textile Market Set to Reach US$ 477 Million by 2034 with a 10.3% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ceramic textile market is expected to be valued at US$ 179.1 million in 2024. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2034. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 477 million by 2034.



The ceramic textile market is experiencing a significant increase in demand due to several factors. The excellent thermal insulation properties of ceramic textiles can withstand extremely high temperatures, making them ideal for use in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and energy. They are used as insulation materials in engines, turbines, exhaust systems, and other high-temperature applications.

The lightweight and flexible nature of the ceramic textiles can be easily molded to fit a variety of shapes and sizes. Additionally, they are highly durable and resistant to wear and tear, making them ideal for use in harsh environments.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. As more industries look for ways to reduce their energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, they are adopting materials like ceramic textiles to help them achieve their goals. These materials offer excellent thermal insulation properties, which can help reduce energy consumption by minimizing the amount of heat lost through walls, pipes, and other surfaces.

Advancements in manufacturing technology also contribute to the growth of the ceramic textile market. Manufacturers are now able to produce ceramic textiles in larger quantities and at lower costs than ever before, making them more accessible to a wider range of industries and applications.

“The demand for high temperature-resistant materials in various industries is increasing, which is expected to fuel the growth of the ceramic textile market over the coming years. With the ability to serve a wide range of industries and applications, ceramic textile manufacturers can tap into vast market opportunities,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Ceramic Textile Market

The ceramic textile market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 477 million by 2034.

The vitreous alumina-silica is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 10.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The cloth segment is expected to rise at a 10.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.





Competitive Landscape

There are various companies operating in the ceramic textile market, providing a wide range of products for different purposes like insulation, filtration, and fire protection. Each player in this market has its own strengths and weaknesses and employs unique strategies to remain competitive. To stay ahead of the competition, companies must continuously innovate and improve their products.

Key Market Players

Ibiden

Kyocera Corporation

Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation

Unifrax

Zircar Zirconia, Inc.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Rath Group

Rauschert GmbH

3M

Mineral Seal Corporation

RAK Ceramics

Key Market Segments

By Type:

Vitreous Alumina-Silica

Polycrystalline Ceramic Fiber

By Form:

Cloth

Ropes

Tapes

Sleeves

Braids



By Process:

Pressing

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

By End Use:

Transportation

Petrochemicals

Iron and Steel

Aluminum

Power

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA





Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

