The Habit Tours AZ: The Habit Burger Grill Hits the Road with The Charmobile for a Culinary Adventure Across Arizona

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, is thrilled to announce The Habit Tours AZ. This culinary journey features The Habit Burger Truck, affectionately known as The Charmobile, as it rolls through the beautiful landscapes of Arizona, sharing California flame-fresh food with local communities in support of Phoenix-based non-profit organizations. Its mission? To spread joy and flavor across the Grand Canyon State!



The Habit Tours AZ

From now until April 30, The Habit's Charmobile will be on the move, making appearances at events across the state. Join us at The Phoenix Zoo, M3F Music Festival, Roosevelt Row, and more. Plus, 30% of the proceeds will be donated in support of local charities.

As The Charmobile travels through Arizona, it will offer California flame-fresh food, inviting communities to savor the distinctive taste of Habit's handcrafted menu items, like its classic Charburger, tempura green beans, and veggie burger options. But this initiative goes beyond serving delicious food; it's a celebration of joy, flavor, and a connection with the heart of Arizona, which boasts 20 Habit Burger Grill restaurants in major cities across the state.

“I’m excited to share our food with the people of Arizona on The Charmobile,” said Director of Culinary Innovation, Jason Triail. “It's not just about our famous Charburgers; it's about creating moments of joy through delicious experiences. And to contribute to charity in the process truly speaks to my heart."

The Habit Wants to Feed Your Event... FOR FREE!

The Habit’s Charmobile is in Arizona to support delicious events! Make your occasions memorable with a free visit from The Charmobile. Whether it's a wedding, office gathering, family reunion, sporting, or charity event, don't miss the chance to bring this mobile culinary experience to your party for free. Visit www.habitburger.com/habitontour for more details on being chosen for an event. Minimum requirement: 100-300 people.



Where to Catch The Charmobile:

The Habit Tours AZ is not just about delivering exceptional food; it's a community-focused journey that invites Arizonans to be a part of something extraordinary.

Catch The Charmobile at public events throughout Phoenix and Mesa! Please note that division targets and timelines are subject to potential adjustments.

Date Event Sunday, February 18 Concours in the Hills in Support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Friday, March 1 M3F Music Festival Saturday, March 2 M3F Music Festival Thursday, March 7 from 5:30–8:00 p.m. Roars & Pours (Phoenix Zoo) Thursday, April 4 from 5:30–8:00 p.m. Roars & Pours (Phoenix Zoo) Friday, April 5 Roosevelt Row First Fridays Artwalk

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023”; its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com