Evome Medical Technologies Executes Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Extend Remaining Simbex Acquisition Debt to June 2025; Increases Sales Targets by 7.5% for Biodex Distribution Contracts; Raises Biodex Product Pricing by 2% for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Evome”) has executed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to extend acquisition debt of US$3,294,440 to the sellers of Simbex, LLC (“Simbex”) to June 30, 2025. In exchange for the extensions, the Company intends to grant the Simbex sellers (i) a subordinated security interest in all non-Biodex assets, (ii) a 10% annual interest rate on the amount due from April 14, 2023 to the due date, (iii) cash payments when free cash flow balances of the Company exceed $500,000 after payments to other creditors with priority, and (iv) a waiver from the contractual restriction from holding more than 500,000 common shares of Evome (the “Common Shares”) at any one time. As part of the transaction, Simbex sellers have indicated an intention to convert the 4,640,708 Class A non-voting shares (the “Class A Shares”) still held into Common Shares.



The Company has increased sales targets by 7.5% for all distributors in the United States as well as raising Biodex product prices 2% on all products effective January 1, 2024 for the US market. The management believes these new targets and price increases should have a positive impact on the current quarter.

“I am pleased we were able to restructure and extend this last part of our acquisition debt obligation," said Mike Seckler, CEO of Evome Medical Technologies Inc. “This enables the Company to use capital in the coming quarters to accelerate growth and work towards building cash on our balance sheet. 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for us. We have two new products we expect to launch shortly. We have a new sales and marketing team that has improved our distribution contracts by incorporating performance metrics including volume minimums. We have reorganized the board of directors and the top management to focus on our business plan. This debt extension follows my plan to provide time and space to execute our business plan over the next 18 months. As part of the negotiations with the Simbex sellers, we made sure this debt extension did not violate any of the terms of our previous agreement executed with holders of our other acquisition debt and our current bank lines.”

Mike Seckler

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826‎

Email: info@evomemedical.com

