United States Automatic Door Market Insights Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key Vendors - ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba Group, STANLEY Access Technologies, and Boon Edam

The US automatic door market, valued at $5.05 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2023-2029. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for customized and aesthetically pleasing automatic doors that blend seamlessly with architectural aesthetics. These doors are no longer just functional elements but have become integral to buildings' overall design and visual appeal.







Security features such as advanced access control systems, biometric authentication, and surveillance integration significantly influence the market, especially in healthcare, transportation, and critical infrastructure sectors. The market is further driven by overall economic growth, leading to increased activities in commercial and residential facilities.



The expansion of the hotel and lodging industry, recovering from the pandemic's impact with rising occupancy rates, is expected to contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, heightened construction activities and home renovation trends fuel the demand for automatic doors. More than 28% of homeowners are undertaking home improvement and renovation projects, with door renovation being a key focus.



Another critical aspect of this market's growth is integrating smart building systems. As buildings become more intelligent and efficient, automatic doors equipped with IoT technology and sensors are increasingly incorporated into these systems. This integration enhances energy efficiency and operational control.



The presence of key players like ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba Group, STANLEY Access Technologies, and Boon Edam marks the competitive landscape of the US automatic door market. These companies focus on strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and market expansion to maintain and enhance their market positions.



In summary, the US automatic door market is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by technological innovations, economic factors, and changing consumer preferences, with significant growth opportunities in both the commercial and residential sectors.



In the US, the demand for automatic doors is driven by overall economic growth in the country. In the US, the expected economic growth during the forecast period is expected to spur commercial and residential facilities activities, which, in turn, will drive the requirement for amenities such as automatic doors.

These expanding hotel and lodging facilities are expected to drive the country's automatic door market. In the US, the hotel industry has experienced growth in 2023, building upon the momentum gained in 2022. Rising occupancy rates drive the recovery.

Economic growth may also result in increased construction activities, an increase in the number of business establishments, and the construction of commercial or industrial buildings, which will generate a high demand for automatic door systems. Thus, improved economic conditions will support higher product sales during the forecast period.

This rising demand for commercial infrastructure is high in the US and worldwide, with growing investments by various companies and banks. The investment in commercial spaces such as shopping malls, retail spaces, and offices is expected to support the market for automatic doors during the forecast period.

Rental housing is also increasing in the US, creating home remodeling and renovation opportunities. It has been observed that in recent years, most homeowners tend to renovate their houses instead of moving into new ones. More than 28% of homeowners undertaking home improvement and renovation projects. Door renovation is one of the important improvements in their homes. This can further drive the demand for automatic doors in the country.

Infrastructural investments in commercial places such as hospitals, hotels, retail stores, and malls, among others, are also creating opportunities for the automatic doors market in the region. For instance, security is becoming one of the important trends in commercial spaces, which involves maintaining security by installing high-quality doors. Thus, these factors support the market for automatic doors in commercial spaces.

