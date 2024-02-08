Kingsoft Cloud Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

BEIJING, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval as set forth in the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated January 12, 2024 have been adopted at the meeting held in Beijing, China today.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

