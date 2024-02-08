United States Garage Door Market Insights 2024-2029: Major Players Focusing on Strategic Agreements, Acquisitions, and Collaborations with Emerging Players

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Garage Door Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US garage door market will be valued at around $3.36 billion in 2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to witness a shipment of 3.53 million units in 2023.

This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of garage doors in the US region. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US garage door market to gain access to commercially launched products.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Garage doors of all segments have an established market across the region, driven by the demand for new units. This is due to new building fenestration or replacing old units with innovative, high-thermal efficiency products.
  • Factors such as growing demand for automation systems and smart homes are driving the need for technologically advanced garage doors in the region, which infrared sensors, Bluetooth, etc, can operate.
  • The garage door industry is experiencing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products, using materials such as wood, aluminum, and steel. Adopting energy-efficient garage doors is anticipated to help minimize energy consumption and lower consumer utility bills.
  • The rising rate of construction in the residential and non-residential sectors, coupled with the increasing focus on reducing energy consumption and constructing green buildings, will increase the demand for garage doors fitted with treated glass and thermal properties during the forecast period.
  • Rising demand for vehicles also encourages homeowners to provide secure parking, generating demand for more extensive garage accommodation for multiple vehicles. Therefore, with the increase in demand for larger garage space, the demand for garage doors is anticipated to surge.
  • The region is also experiencing high traction for the construction of commercial buildings. Factors such as a stronger construction pipeline of leisure and hospitality, retail, and data center projects are supporting the growth of construction in the commercial sector. Thus generating an opportunity for garage door market players in the commercial sector.
  • Homeowners are also looking for more value-added features in their garage doors, such as wind load resistance, enhanced durability, and insulation. They are seeking more energy-efficient insulated garage doors that can help lower utility bills. The rising trend for utilizing garage doors as an alternative exercise, workshop, or office space storage has also fueled the demand for doors offering better temperature and sound insulation.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • ASSA ABLOY
  • C.H.I. Overhead Doors
  • Clopay Corporation
  • Hormann
  • Overhead Door Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Access Garage Doors
  • American Garage Door
  • ArmRLite Overhead Doors
  • Artisan
  • CAME
  • Carriage House Door
  • Cedar Park Overhead Doors
  • Craft Doors USA
  • DDM Garage Doors
  • DoorHan Group
  • doorLink Manufacturing
  • Everite Door Works
  • Garaga
  • General Doors Corporation
  • Haas Door
  • Hollywood Overhead Door Company
  • Hurricane Master Garage Doors
  • Janus International
  • Martin Door
  • Midland Garage Door
  • ProDoor Manufacturing
  • Raynor Garage Doors
  • Safe-Way Door
  • WalkThru Garage Doors
  • Windsor Door

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Type (Revenue & Units)

  • Sectional
  • Roller
  • Up and Over
  • Side Hinged
  • Side Sliding

Material (Revenue & Units)

  • Metal
  • Wood
  • Fiberglass
  • Others

Operation (Revenue & Units)

  • Manual
  • Automatic

End-User (Revenue & Units)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of US Garage Door Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

