Quoin Pharmaceuticals Files U.S. and International Patent Applications for Novel Netherton Syndrome Combination Product

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that treat rare and orphan diseases, today announced it has filed U.S. and International patent applications for a novel combination product as a potential treatment of Netherton Syndrome.



This new product combines a broad spectrum serine protease inhibitor with an anti-inflammatory agent in a proprietary topical formulation. Quoin anticipates that patents arising from these applications will extend to at least 2044.

“As we continue to advance the clinical development of Quoin’s lead asset for Netherton Syndrome, we are pursuing opportunities to strengthen our industry-leading position in this disease space. Today’s announcement further underscores our commitment to innovation and to the expansion of our intellectual property portfolio. This novel product concept, formulated as a topical lotion, addresses the combined roles that serine protease inhibition and inflammation play in this disease,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin.

Quoin is currently enrolling patients in two clinical trials being conducted under its open Investigational New Drug (IND) application, evaluating its QRX003 topical lotion as a potential treatment of Netherton Syndrome. To date, Quoin remains the only company actively recruiting subjects into NS clinical trials that are being conducted under an open IND.

To find our more about Quoin’s clinical studies, please visit http://www.nethertonsyndromeclinicaltrials.com/

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections, as well as a pronounced predisposition to allergies, asthma, and eczema. Patients also often suffer from severe dehydration, chronic skin inflammation and stunted growth.

Currently, there is no cure for Netherton Syndrome, nor are there any approved therapeutic treatments.

About QRX003

QRX003 is a topical lotion, formulated with a proprietary delivery technology, and contains a broad- spectrum serine protease inhibitor, whose mechanism of action is intended to perform the function of a specific protein, called LEKTI. The absence of LEKTI in Netherton patients leads to excessive skin shedding resulting in a highly porous and compromised skin barrier. QRX003 is designed to lead to a more normalized skin shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises three products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com .

