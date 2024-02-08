authID Positions for Strong Growth in Biometric Identity Verification and Authentication with New Identity Domain Talent

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of new talent that will position the Company for further growth in 2024 and beyond. Following the successful completion of its November 2023 fund-raise, the Company is expanding its sales, customer success, and engineering teams to drive quick execution on its sales and product pipeline and capitalize on the global demand for secure and seamless biometric authentication solutions.

To build upon the Company’s highly successful 2023 sales momentum where it increased sales by 1200%, authID has hired additional enterprise-sales executives with a wealth of business development experience as well as deep technical depth in the security and identity industry. Offering impressive track records of building strong relationships with enterprise clients and driving revenue growth, the appointments are:

Prateek Bijapurkar , Director of Sales, has over 15 years of authentication and identity sales experience and most recently served as Enterprise Sales Manager at ForgeRock/Ping, Oracle, and Persistent Systems focused on Identity and Access Management solutions. He was a key contributor to creating adaptive authentication products that were the precursors to today’s advanced multi-factor authentication solutions. Prateek is a former identity developer which helps him provide the best guidance on how to integrate and configure biometrics for authID’s customers.

Spencer Bybee, Director of Sales, holds over 25 years of strategic selling of security and identity solutions and arrives at authID having served in Executive Account Manager positions at Ping Identity, ForgeRock, Oracle, IDMWorks, DELL and NetIQ, where he excelled in securing customers in the United States and LATAM. Spencer is a former technical identity engineer which provides him with tremendous technical depth to solve customer challenges.

Linh Nguyen, Principal Solutions Architect, brings over 15 years of pre- and post-technical sales and product expertise. Most recently, he served as Principal Sales Engineer at ForgeRock/Ping where he tailored identity access solutions to meet customer needs and ensure post-implementation success. Prior to that, Linh worked at Persistent Systems as a Senior Sales Engineer and Lead User Experience consultant, creating a suite of identity APIs and interface solutions that became resident in Persistent's and Oracle's core services.

"We are excited to welcome Prateek, Spencer, and Linh to help expand our sales pipeline, acquire new customers, and deliver value with our next-generation biometric authentication platform," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. "Their proven expertise in sales management and deep identity domain knowledge will be instrumental in strengthening our market position, accelerating authID’s growth trajectory, and increasing shareholder value."

In addition to these sales veterans, authID has also brought on personnel to bolster the development ranks for the purpose of strengthening its product offerings and delivering on an aggressive roadmap. To better service its growing list of customers and ensure successful implementations, authID has also broadened its customer success team with new members who are deep in both technical and identity verification practices.

“It’s not enough to sell to new accounts,” added Daguro. “We have to be a great partner to our customers to help them secure access to corporate assets, build revenue with legitimate users, and do away with the costs of fraud, all while providing their employees and consumers the best user authentication experience possible.”

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device”TM for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience – delivering identity verification in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the faster, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, go to www.authID.ai .



