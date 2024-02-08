InnovAge to Host Investor Day on February 27, 2024

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in New York City at 9:00am ET.



InnovAge President and CEO Patrick Blair will host the event, along with several members of the Company’s executive team.

The event will be an opportunity to learn more about InnovAge’s business, including the Company’s operating platform, clinical model, and growth strategy, while providing the investment community with an opportunity to meet the Company’s executive team.

Registration instructions for analysts and institutional investors who would like to attend the event in person or for anyone else who would like to view the live webcast can be found here.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,780 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Kubota

rkubota@innovage.com