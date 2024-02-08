Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) Unveils Groundbreaking Lifestyle Video Marketing Initiative for Innovative Outcomes Driving Rapid Company Growth

DENVER, CO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) announces an additional strategic move towards acquiring Innovative Outcomes, Inc., a prominent player in the medical wound care sector. The company foresees unparalleled growth with a series of innovative marketing initiatives poised to transform the new partnership.

Innovative Outcomes, Inc. is on the verge of completing its revolutionary "Lifestyle" video library, designed to educate healthcare professionals and patients about the Innovative Outcomes brand. The videos emphasize the significance of incorporating exercise, maintaining a balanced diet, and attending physician appointments into everyday life. Thus, promoting the Innovative Outcomes brand with potentially millions of patients and ready to deploy now.

One of the primary objectives of Innovative Outcomes is to promote patient independence, aligning with the focus of Medicare and commercial insurers. As a pioneer in in-home wound care, Innovative Outcomes bridges crucial gaps by providing clarity, enhancing the quality of life for patients, ensuring predictable outcomes, improving doctor compliance, and ultimately reducing healthcare costs.

The impact is substantial, particularly in the Diabetic healthcare system, where over $40 billion is spent annually on 30 billion individuals diagnosed. Wound care is a vital aspect of this segment, and Innovative Outcomes aims to address this with its video tutorials illustrating proper wound care dressings changes. This not only helps patients to heal faster but enhances patient awareness and serves as a proven revenue generator for the company.

Access to the video tutorials is made convenient through various platforms, including text, email, secured portal, QR codes, and more. Empowering patients in their healthcare journey is set to propel Innovative Outcomes as a pivotal player in a wound patient's path to healing and an improved lifestyle.

James Ballas, CEO of Ubiquitech Software Corp, comments, “As we approach the final stages of this impending acquisition, we want the investor public to recognize the clear trajectory for rapid growth in this now five-million-dollar annual company. The video marketing initiative is just one facet of the comprehensive strategy that is all designed to grow the company as fast as possible.”

The CEO of Innovative Outcomes expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to have the Ubiquitech marketing team working alongside our existing department to expedite our sales growth. With our track record of taking a previous company to $36 million per year in revenues, our goals for Innovative Outcomes are even more ambitious.”

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned as Ubiquitech Software Corp. and Innovative Outcomes, Inc. usher in a new era of healthcare marketing, promising not only financial success but also improved patient outcomes.

Follow Ubiquitech Software Corp. to learn more about Innovative Outcomes Inc. and stay informed about Company developments and growth:

Ubiquitech Software Corp.: www.UbiquitechsoftwarecorpCorp.com

Innovative Outcomes Inc.: www.ioutcomes.com

X (Formerly Twitter) @CorporateUBQU

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to its clients and partners.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Innovative Outcomes is one of the fastest growing healthcare logistics companies serving medical providers and their patients across the United States. Patients First is more than a catchy phrase - it’s our culture.

Our mission is simple: provide ethics-based, compassion-focused assistance to medical providers and their patients. Our iPak – unit dose packaging system makes wound care simple and intuitive for all patients. As a leader in healthcare technology and logistics, we take the worry out of healing.

