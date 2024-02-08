Bel Fuse Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced plans to release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter after market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. An earnings conference call has been scheduled as follows:



When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET Dial in: Toll free – 877.407.0784, or international – 201.689.8560 Online: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above Replay: 844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671 Conference ID: 13743808

A replay will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET for 30 days following the call.

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

